Police Blotter

Corrections officer faces DUI

A Kankakee County corrections officer was arrested this past weekend by Kankakee police for driving under the influence of alcohol near the Meadowview Shopping Center.

Lisa Garrett, 31, of 223 S. Washington Ave., Apt. 2, Bradley, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Cleveland Avenue in Kankakee.

Mike Downey, the county's correction's chief, said the incident is under investigation. Downey noted Garrett is still employed at this time.

Garrett has been a corrections officer since March 2003.

According to the Kankakee police report, Garrett was riding in a 2000 Dodge Intrepid near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Henry Avenue when the vehicle was stopped.

Garrett and a male also in the car were told they should find someone to get them home.

Shortly after the police left, Garrett got back in the car and began driving. Police quickly stopped the car again and Garrett was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Insulation stolen

A Kankakee man reported that the fiber glass attic insulation at a rental property he owns in the 900 block of North Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee was stolen sometime prior to Tuesday.

According to a Kankakee police report, the owner said a prime suspect for the theft is the dwelling's former tenant. No arrest has been made.

Appliances swiped

A deep freezer and a refrigerator were reportedly stolen from a home in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street in Kankakee between 5 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. Wednesday.

The appliance's owner could not provide police with makes or models of the property and police found no evidence at the scene. The value of the property was estimated at $325.

Christmas decorations damaged

The Grinch apparently made a stop in Bradley at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was at about that time when four large inflatable Christmas yard decorations were popped in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of South Blaine Avenue in Bradley.

The dollar amount of damage was not listed.

Clerks arrested

Clerks at two local businesses were arrested by state police Tuesday for sales of alcohol to minors.

David Montague, 34, a clerk at Casey's, 205 E. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley, was cited; as was Maria Ramirez, 46, a checker at Jewel, 446 S. Washington, Ave., Kankakee. Both were released on notice to appear in court on the charges.

In all, police checked 18 businesses in Kankakee.

DUI arrest

Joseph Kaminski, 43, of New Lenox, was arrested by state police at 12:44 a.m., Sunday, on northbound Interstate 57 near Onarga for driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment. Police said Kaminski was cited for endangerment because he had a 13-year-old passenger on board. The teen was also using a seat belt, said police.

Battery arrest

Neil J. McClanahan, 27, of Thawville, was arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's police late Sunday for domestic battery.