Bourbonnais schools eye impact fee policy

By Roy Bernard

Support for impact fees on new home construction could soon become part of the Bourbonnais Elementary School District's policies.

A recently completed strategic planning process includes a recommendation that the district pursue alternative revenue sources, including the establishment of impact fees.

According to the strategy, proposed by the Finance Committee that was created through the planning process, "The volume of new homes planned for the area makes this (impact fees) an attractive choice for the district."

Assigned to push for impact fees would be School District Superintendent James DeZwaan, Comptroller Kevin Baker and the school board.

Board members are expected to approve the impact fee initiative, as well as the action plans of the four strategic planning committees, at the board's next meeting on Dec. 21.

Impact fees would have to be established by a municipality or the county. Bourbonnais Mayor Bob Latham adamantly opposes establishing impact fees unless they are imposed by other communities or the county.

At a recent village board public hearing on an annexation request, Darrel Bruck and Keith Runyon, members of the citizens' tax group, OUTRAGE, asked that the village establish impact fees.

During the hearing, Village Trustee Paul Schore said that no one from the school district has formally requested that Bourbonnais impose impact fees.

If the school board approves the strategic planning recommendations as policy, then the district could soon be making such an overture.

Bruck, OUTRAGE's executive director, also brought up the issue of impact fees at the school board's tax levy hearing last week.

He noted that the district is increasing its debt service levy by 9 percent, and that amount could have been lower if the village placed impact fees on new construction.

"It seems like we're having stall tactics by the village," Bruck said.

Responding, school board member Thomas McClure said that he appreciates the district's partnership with the village and felt Bruck's comment about the village board "was an unfair criticism."

DeZwaan noted that the district levies its property taxes at a rate intended to capture additional revenue from new construction.

County officials have began discussing impact fees with local municipal leaders, including Bourbonnais village representatives. Manteno is the only community in the county to establish impact fees.