Stockland gym renamed for longtime educator

STOCKLAND -- The gymnasium in Stockland has now been renamed for longtime beloved educator Clifford Bury -- the man who saved the building from the wrecking ball and positively influenced so many young lives.

The Clifford Bury Gymnasium was dedicated Saturday while a crowd of 175-200 people smiled approvingly. Bury, 87, is ailing and was unable to attend.

Present in his stead were his daughters, Brenda Mize of Watseka and Bonnie Large of Tucson, Ariz., who both attended school events in the gym as children.

Mrs. Mize said Bury was sorry that he could not be at the event. He is not doing well and has signed himself into Iroquois Memorial Hospital's Hospice. He is living with his sister, Ruby LeCocq of Watseka. He was bright-eyed Sunday but not feeling as well today, she said this morning.

"People had so many nice things to say. It was like a big love in. It was like seeing family again," she said of the event.

People came from Chicago, Indiana, Texas and all over Illinois to tell their "Cliff Bury" stories, which she and her sister greatly enjoyed.

"His words of encouragement to each person are remembered always by the recipients," she said.

Mrs. Mize said the event was a lovely tribute to her father from Cliff's "boys and girls." His career spanned 46 years starting out as a teacher in 1941 and including 17 years as Iroquois County superintendent of schools.

"He was the kind of father every girl would love to have. We always knew we were sharing him with hundreds of other kids," Mrs. Mize said.

Bury was everyone's mentor when he taught and coached at Stockland. It was the same when he became regional superintendent and worked out of the Iroquois County Courthouse in Watseka. People in the school system relied on his counsel.

"He'd wait until they got off work and talk with them until late in the evening. He was generous of his time -- and money as well. He had big arms to open up and include everybody in a big heart that just cared for people," Mrs. Mize said.

In Stockland one of the boys he mentored was Larry Hattabaugh of Milford who graduated in 1961 in the same class as Mrs. Mize. Hattabaugh said his life was changed when he met Bury as a fourth grader.

"He gave me his Cliff Bury handshake and from then on I loved that man," Hattabaugh said.

Bury also coached basketball. He told the students and players to stay out of trouble and do their best and there was no such word as failure.

His positive approach was one of the factors that made the little Stockland Shorthorns basketball team rather a phenomenon with 226 wins and only 98 defeats, 1940-1959. It was all the more impressive for a small school in a town of only 150 people. Their record won Bury a place in the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame.

Mrs. Mize said standing in the gym on her spot as cheerleader for seven years she could almost hear the cheering of the crowd, the bounce of the ball and the squeak of the players' rubber-soled shoes on the gym floor.

Her class was the last class to graduate with only eight students. The Stockland district was divided with Milford or Sheldon.

"After that the two high school buildings were torn. My dad insisted they keep the Stockland gym as a community center for the grade school kids to play basketball. Now the grade school is gone too," she said.

But the gym is still in use for the annual big fish fry fundraiser and other big events and community sales. It's the only large venue available for use in the town which is no larger than 150 now and probably smaller, Mrs. Mize said.

"It was a small but mighty community. So many successful people came from there: college professors, judges, educators. The people went every where and became a success," she said.

Among them is Susan Tungate, now a judge of the 21st circuit including Kankakee and Iroquois County, and her sister, Sara Majer, an attorney in Chicago. Mrs. Tungate attested to the fact that Bury's support extended to girls as well as boys.