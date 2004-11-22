Johnson running for mayor again

Former two-term Kankakee mayor Russell Johnson will once again attempt to capture the mayor's office.

Johnson, 61, announced Monday that he will seek the position that has been held by Mayor Donald Green, a Republican, since 1993.

The former mayor, who last ran for the city's top-elected office in February 1997, does not yet know if he will run as a Democrat, Republican or an independent.

When Johnson was elected in 1985 and again in 1989, he ran as a Democrat. When he first was elected, he defeated longtime city mayor Tom Ryan. Four years later, Johnson narrowly defeated Republican challenger Nick Africano. When he was ultimately defeated in the 1993 election, he was up-ended in the Democratic Party primary by the late Kankakee 5th Ward Alderman Joe Ciaccio.

During his mayoral tenure, many positive developments took place. Among the improvements were the construction of the Executive Office Centre building and the extensive rehab of the Kankakee depot.

He also played significant roles in the development of Northland Industrial Estates off Grinnell Road and Eastgate Industrial Park, just east of Interstate 57's 312 interchange.

Johnson's years in office were also marked with controversy. Among his more notable decisions were sending on-duty firefighters to guard drying concrete and censored police reports. He generally showed an unwillingness to compromise or build coalitions.

Johnson announced his intention Monday, he said, because many people have been asking what his plans are.

Currently, Green has said he will seek a fourth term this spring. On the Democratic side, retired U.S. Marine Major Nickey Yates and city resident Robert Ellington Snipes have said they will seek the mayor's office.

"I want people to know that I'm running for mayor. As far as how I do it, that will be worked out," Johnson said in reference to what political designation he will run under.

Asked when he decided to seek the office he once held for eight years, Johnson replied, "The day after the last election."

In the April 2001 general election, Green easily defeated two relatively-unknown challengers.

A plank in Johnson's platform would have undoubtedly been repealing the $35 vehicle sticker tax, but Green was successful in having that tax repealed a week ago.

The 10-year tax annually netted the city between $350,000 and $375,000.

Johnson said he wants to see police officers walking the beat again. He noted the $3 monthly Community Oriented Policing charge on the sewer bill was intended to help fund that service.

He noted the service is gone, but the charge remains in place.

Johnson also hit the Green administration for a string of projects that had been announced, but never came to fruition. He noted the bid for a race track, an outlet mall and a manufacturing site at the former Kmart location.

"If it weren't for (businessmen) Joe Franco and Tony Perry, nothing would be happening," he said.

"I don't need this job. This is something the people feel they can trust me with," he said. "We have to start cleaning up and fixing up this city again."

In Johnson's last bid for the mayor's office, he lost by 12 votes to attorney Chuck Ruch in the 1997 Democratic primary.