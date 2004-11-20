Vermilion River watershed forum at Pontiac Tues.

PONTIAC -- The Vermilion Watershed Task Force will meet 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the U of I Extension Service office, 1412 South Locust St., Pontiac.

The task force will discuss strategies and actions for fixing up and sustaining the Vermilion River Watershed's resources.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information call Terry Bachtold or Debbie Ruff at Livingston County Soil and Water conservation District, 844-6127, Ext. 3

The watershed covers parts of seven counties, including western Iroquois County, the Ford County panhandle and much of Livingston County, entering the Illinois River near Oglesby. It drains 1,331 square miles, 90 percent of it now cropland. The area also includes 70 lakes and five natural areas.