Police Blotter

Man jailed for hurting baby

A baby was hospitalized after being abused and battered, according to Iroquois County Sheriff's Police.

The 9-month-old boy was initially taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. He was then transferred to a Chicago hospital, police said. The child's condition was unknown at presstime.

Jeremiah D. Caldwell, 25, of Martinton, was arrested Friday night for aggravated battery to a child. He was incarcerated at the Iroquois County Jail.

The child abuse investigation was conducted by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police with help from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said.

2 busted after police chase

Two out-of-towners face a plethora of charges after leading Kankakee police officers on a vehicle chase and foot pursuit Friday afternoon.

A sergeant was injured in the incident.

The vehicle chase ended and the foot chase started after the driver lost control of the van and crashed. Police said a search of the vehicle revealed beer, vodka, cocaine, marijuana and drug equipment.

Larry A. Sheeringa, 44, of Lake Village, Ind., was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, possessing cannabis, possessing drug paraphernalia, aggravated fleeing and eluding, DUI, driving with a blood-alcohol level higher than .08 percent, disorderly conduct, disobeying an officer and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Thomas A. Morgan, 27, of Wheaton, was also arrested on numerous charges.

The chaos started around 2:30 p.m. when officers were called to a bar in the 1300 block of South East Avenue. Sheeringa and Morgan, who were suspects in a brawl, entered a van and refused police commands to stop. Police pursued them.

But Sheeringa lost control of the van near Jeffery Street and Fourth Avenue. He hit a parked car, drove onto the curb, ran over a street sign and nearly hit a home, police said.

Passenger Morgan ran from the van. He was captured after what a police report describes as an "extended" foot chase. The pursuit included Morgan jumping over a 6-foot fence and struggling with officers.

Burglar enters city home

A burglar grabbed $300 worth of electronics equipment after prying open a back door at a Kankakee home in the 2500 block of East Court Street. The break-in was reported to police Friday night.

Woman punched

A woman's front tooth was punched out during a dispute with her boyfriend Friday, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said. The woman also had a swollen lip and blood on her face, police reported.

John Coulter, 44, of 2593 N. 17120E Road, Momence, was arrested for domestic battery.

Bourbonnais man arrested

James Major, 34, of 21 Karen Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested for felony DUI Friday afternoon. Kankakee County Sheriff's Police arrested him at the county courthouse.

Man hurt in rural crash

A rural Crescent City man was arrested on alcohol charges after flipping a truck in Crescent Township early Saturday, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police said.

Paramedics transported David L. Klump to Iroquois Memorial Hospital. He was arrested for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign.

The crash occurred on 1500E Road. Police reported he lost control of the truck. The vehicle skidded across the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled twice.