Watseka Interstate grain expands

PITTWOOD -- It's as close to a skyscraper as the tiny village of Pittwood will ever get.

But for a farm community, the new 700,000 bushel grain bin is a towering sign of progress just the same.

The bin is among the latest additions Watseka Interstate has made at to its facilities, which also include elevators at Watseka, Darrow and Woodland.

"We've increased storage about 2 million bushels since we took ownership in June," said General Manager Terry Winger, a Goodland, Ind. native and a veteran of the grain and fertilizer business.

"Mainly the improvements have been at Darrow and Pittwood," he noted.

Watseka Interstate bought out the former Watseka Farmers Grain Co. early last summer, shortly after the 92-year-old co-op sustained a cash crunch brought on by speculation that threatened its viability.

A subsidiary of Interstate Commodities of Troy, N.Y., the new firm immediately launched an ambitious building program aimed increasing storage capacity in the heart of one of the state's most productive agricultural counties.

Plans at Pittwood also include construction of a new scale and office, which Winger expects to be completed within the next 2-3 months.

But for Darrow, an even smaller "community" with only the elevator and a house or two marking its place on the prairie, construction is creating an entirely new skyline.

"Darrow has a 700,000 bushel bin, a 200,000 bushel bin and a 100,000 bushel bin, a new receiving pit and leg and a new 4,000 bushel per hour dryer," says Winger.

At the same time, the firm is taking steps to relieve the traffic congestion that has long plagued its downtown Watseka operation.

Trucks and wagon-towing tractors have frequently been "marooned" in the middle of U.S. 24 awaiting their turn at the roadside scales.

In coming weeks, notes Winger, work will begin on constructing a new office and scale facility northeast of the present location.

"It'll ease the efficiency and the safety of people trying to weigh in and out of our Watseka office," said Winger.

"The new office will have more room and maybe a small conference room for farmer meetings," said Winger.

"No major construction is planned for Woodland," were space constraints there make expansion a more difficult proposition, he said.

"But we are looking at the feasibility of more there in the next five years," he noted.

It's been a busy year for the new firm since taking the helm in June. But it hit the ground running.

"We took in a record harvest, like everyone else in the country, and we did it in the midst of all this construction going on," Winger said.

"Thankfully, our customers were patient and understanding with us. But working together we accomplished this task."