Obama: Pledges to avoid spotlight

By Edward Felker

Washington Bureau

WASHINGTON --ÃŠ Senator-elect Barack Obama of Illinois vowed Wednesday to avoid the national spotlight, though he said he will pitch in to help the party regain its footing in Washington.

"I don't intend to be a major spokesman for the Democrats. That's why we have Harry Reid and Dick Durbin," Obama said. He was referring to the newly elected Senate Minority Leader from Nevada and the election of Durbin as Minority Whip, the No. 2 position under Reid.

"To the extent I can be one of many voices on these national issues that affect Illinois, then I'm happy to do so. And to the extent I can be helpful to the (Democratic) caucus more broadly... then that's also something I'm happy with."

His statements came as Obama was winding down four days of freshman orientation in Washington in advance of his Jan. 3 swearing-in. He was to complete the process today with a luncheon with retiring Sen. Peter Fitzgerald, R-Ill., and a meeting of new senators with President Bush at the White House.

At a press conference with Durbin, the senior senator from Illinois, Obama said he will contribute to the party via fundraising and take on other roles as assigned to him by Reid.

He said also that he will take the national stage on certain issues of interest to African Americans and other minorities.

He stressed, however, that he wants most to get his Washington and Illinois offices staffed and running and to begin his committee work.

Obama has filled just one job on his Senate staff, that of communications director. Robert Gibbs, his campaign press secretary, will hold that job. Gibbs said later that Obama intends to retain Fitzgerald's office locations in Springfield and Chicago, with others to be considered.

Obama said it was too soon to say which committee posts he will win. The situation is complicated by the fact that Democrats lost a net four seats on Nov. 2 and control just 44 seats in the 100-member Senate. That means they likely will lose seats on committees, forcing a scramble among lower-ranking Democrats.

Obama said he will commute between Washington and his home in Chicago for the first six months. He and his wife Michelle intend to decide later whether to purchase a home in Washington.

He joked that, during that time, he would not room with Durbin and Durbin's housemate, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "I was telling somebody, the idea of a bunch of guys in boxer shorts wandering around my kitchen, that was out of the question."

He is hesitant to pull Michelle and their two young daughters out of their Chicago neighborhood, where her family lives nearby. Yet, he wants to see them during the week. "The idea of fixing breakfast for my kids and tucking them in at night is also attractive, so we'll look at it."

Regarding the highly charged partisan atmosphere in Washington, Obama said he will try to follow the late Sen. Paul Simon, D-Ill., to "disagree without being disagreeable."

Obama will be the Senate's lone African-American, a reality he said will move him to action on specific issues on which he "has additional sensitivity or knowledge." Those include voting rights legislation, a subject he taught at the University of Chicago Law School, and minority health care.

He also acknowledged the symbolic role he will play. "To the extent I can serve as a role model to attract young people to get in public service, that's something I welcome."