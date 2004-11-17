Area man on 'CSI'

Bourbonnais native Fred Lusch has been acting in Chicago and Los Angeles theater for 16 years, but he will get to utter his first words on a prime time TV drama Thursday night.

He has a couple of lines as a colorful character -- one of many -- on the hit CBS crime drama "CSI."

Thursday night will mark the 100th episode of the series, which is a landmark for any series to win "immortality." In other words, with 100 episodes, a series is all but guaranteed an afterlife in re-runs.

Lusch, who is a member of the Knightsbridge Theatre company, is an employee at a health insurance firm by day in Los Angeles.

His agent got him an audition for the role of a woman who has undergone surgery to become a man for this episode of "CSI" -- the series about crime scene investigators who solve murders in Las Vegas.

When he read for the part, he found out that the writers were thinking of eliminating his role from the episode, but he said that "I nailed it" and the character was kept in.

Lusch plays a member of a support group for other "transgender" people who have undergone surgery. A member of the group turns up murdered.

He has two lines in the group and with the group's therapist, played by Lindsay Crouse (who is a veteran TV and movie actress and had a recurring role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Prof. Maggie Walsh).

The 40-year-old Lusch said he routinely plays characters in their 20s.

While Lusch has had roles as extras on camera before, these speaking scenes for "CSI" will be an important addition to his "reel" or resume.

He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1982 and left the area in 1988 to live in Chicago, where he acted with the Oak Park Village Players. After starring in "The Foreigner" in Oak Park in 2001, he moved to Los Angeles, a week before the 9/11 attack.