I'd walk a mile

By Robyn Monaghan

A couple of days a week, 14-year-old Eric Tamez snoozes while the school bus goes by.

Instead, he and some buddies make the 15-minute bike ride from Bourbonnais' Briarcliff subdivision over to the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

"It's something fun to do to ride to school," said Tamez, an eighth-grader. "Besides, I can sleep later if I skip the bus."

Once in a while, Eric sees a man in a car parked near one particular bus stop. He thinks it looks suspicious. That car doesn't keep Eric from biking to school. But it's something that stays fresh in his mind.

"I just keep my eyes open," he said.

Stranger danger is one reason parents' tales of a fabled 10-mile trek to school are becoming more outdated than ever. School officials are increasingly jittery about the potential for disaster lurking between the front yard and the school yard. It's not just the boogeyman. The streets are crammed with crazy drivers, bullies and crime.

"It's a matter of global safety," said Robert Frost Elementary Principal Deborah Nuzzi.

"As an administrator, I'd rather see kids on a bus because they're captive in safety," she said. "It makes me feel a lot better than just sending them out the back door and hoping for the best."

But exercise advocates toss the blame for obesity right back on the shoes of what they see as a collectively overweight and sedentary generation. Kids are just too lazy to put one foot in front of the other, they say.

"Kids are becoming a society that is more and more sedentary," said Kim Giacchino, a physical education director at Lincoln Cultural Center for the Kankakee School District. "They're not used to walking to school, to church -- anywhere."

Giacchino reinforces the 10-mile story. For her and some of her star students, 10 miles is a before-breakfast stroll.

Walking kidS

Most U.S. children don't walk or bike to school. About a third ride a school bus. About half get a lift from Mom or Dad, according to statistics from the Center for Disease Control. The CDC's Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity lists boosting the number of kids who bike or walk to school as one of the top goals for the next decade.

Traffic danger is the No. 1 roadblock to hoofing it to class, the CDC says. Fear of drivers keeps 40 percent (20 million) kids off the sidewalks. Other studies show two-thirds of kids will walk when barriers like traffic and long distances are eliminated.

The CDC advises communities to promote walking and biking by fixing traffic problems, mapping safe routes and building new schools that are part of the neighborhoods they serve.

State law says school districts must provide transportation to anyone living more than a mile and a half from school. In Bourbonnais elementary, 500 of its 2,500 students are not assigned to buses. Yet only about 20 are identified as walkers, Nuzzi said. The rest must be getting rides from parents, she surmises.

Less than 10 percent of Kankakee school kids walk or bike, district transportation director Curt Saindon said. Kankakee kids not eligible for busing can ride for 50 cents a trip -- and about 100 do.

"Over the years, getting to school has become more the responsibility of the school and less of the parents -- much less than 20 years ago," he said.