Manteno has mixed views on Metra

A sampling of Manteno residents' opinions on a proposed commuter rail extension from University Park to their village turned up positive and negative views.

A draft report presented about three weeks ago proposes extending commuter rail service to 10000 North Road in Manteno.

Manteno Mayor Bernie Christenson says a local Metra station could be a great asset for residents who work in the Chicagoland area.

But the mayor is not in favor of the 10000 North Road location. Putting the station "further from town" -- either four miles further south from 10000 North or two miles further north at 12000 North Road would be more appealing to Christenson.

Lisa Price, the executive director of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, has a different view. She said a station would definitely be a positive thing for Manteno and she has no problem with the proposed location.

The proposal calls for five daily trips, and preliminary projections are that 1,600 people would use the train to commute to and from work five days a week.

"When people look to relocate to Manteno, one of the first things they ask is 'where is the nearest Metra station?'" Price said. "So, in essence, having a Metra station would be a boon to the residential development, which in turn would be a boon to the business development, which in turn would help the town grow."

Village resident Jan Heppe is less enthusiastic about the proposed station. Like Christenson, her concern is with the location of the station, which would be located less than half a mile away from her home.

"I don't have a problem with the station, but it seems like it's a little too close to some residential subdivisions," Heppe said. "If they want it in Kankakee County they can put it in Kankakee County, but maybe another mile north of town."

Steve Sweeney said a Manteno Metra station would have no significant implications for him, but he can see how it could be a big advantage for some commuters.

Sweeney also noted that the closer commuter link to Chicago could mean more growth for the village. But he conceded that "whether that's a good thing ... I'm not sure."

Former Metra rider Scott Bertrand says use of the commuter rail has multiple benefits.

As far as a local station, he says, "You can either resist change like this or you can embrace it, and I think it's better to use it to your advantage."

Julie Wasson is already taking advantage of Metra, but she has to drive 25 minutes to Richton Park to use it. Once on the train, she still has a 50-minute ride to her job at a Chicago law firm.

Wasson, a lifelong Manteno resident, has opted not to move because of her friends and family here. Locating a station in Manteno would eliminate the driving and wear and tear and other costs that come with it, she said.

In her commutes, Wasson sees many riders from this area. But it's not just people going to and from work who will benefit, she said.

"Not only do I think there's a market for daily commuters, it also allows people to go downtown to the theater and other events they want to attend," Wasson said.