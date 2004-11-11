Feelings fuel deep political divide

By Jon Krenek

If you don't think gay marriage and abortion are such a big deal, you're probably a Democrat.

If you deny President Bush lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, you're likely a Republican. It was his advisors' fault, right?

The feelings politics evoke are why most people vote the way they do. Politicians press hot button issues of war, gay marriage, greed and abortion many times during elections. If the past two presidential elections -- each won within a few percentage points -- can teach us anything, it's that we're far from agreeing on them.

"This election drew the point home more this time than the last one," said Joe Fetcho, 58, a Republican from Grant Park. "A lot could change in the next four years."

Values?

The stands Bush took against gay marriage and abortion are the reasons St. Anne resident Andrea Taylor voted for his re-election.

"You should vote on your values. There is no other way to vote," said Taylor, 40, an Evangelical Christian. "The other votes came from people who don't have a firm Christian foundation in their lives, and who don't understand the necessity to apply Christian principles to government."

Taylor was not alone.

Several major polls found voters who hold Christian beliefs were much more likely to vote for Bush than for his vanquished challenger, Sen. John Kerry. Almost one out of four voters decided solely on the gay marriage and abortion issues, according to a recent Zogby International poll. Gay marriage did not even register on many Democrats' radar screens.

"Gays? I never even thought about them getting married," said James Shapkauski, 66, a Democrat from Bourbonnais. "I don't see how it played such a big role, but it did. I guess I never thought about it enough."

Double Vision

Part of the divide is rooted in a lack of understanding. The most important views some people hold are virtually unfamiliar to others. For example: Is the return of land in Israel to Palestine on your mind?

Taylor claims Bush won over millions of Evangelical Christians when earlier this year he agreed to support Israeli occupation of lands it acquired during wars in the 1960s. The move had deep Biblical implications for Taylor in keeping America in God's favor.

"Some people will agree with me on that," said Taylor. "Others will say 'what is she talking about?' "

The war in Iraq is something everyone is familiar with, but that doesn't make anyone agree.

What seemed obvious to Democrat Gary Regas, 57, of Limestone Township, is that the war would easily topple Bush. The Bush victory shattered the Vietnam veteran's belief that the country is fundamentally against the war.

The outcome of the election continues to gnaw at him.

"I was in Vietnam, and I think the war we are in is in the same place, as it's not a winnable war," said Regas. "If I had teenage kids, I'd be worried about the draft."

Location, location, location

The lack of understanding is easily exacerbated by geography.

Buckingham resident Shirley Berger, 80, said her voting precinct has gone Republican her entire life. She contrasts her conservative agricultural community with people "in town" looking for free handouts.

"There are too many people who don't want to work for a living," said Berger. "They will vote for the guy who will give them everything for nothing."

The octogenarian and precinct committeeman for 53 years said liberals like Kerry are radicals who lack common sense. She believes Bush uses common sense.

"Maybe I should not have spoken out, but that is how I feel," said Berger. "I hope I have not hurt anybody's feelings."

Geography also became a factor in Republican U.S. Senate candidate Alan Keyes race. Some local Republicans took exception to the extremity of some of Keyes' views. But the conservative commentator from Maryland still won three precincts in Kankakee County, and captured one third of the total vote.

"I think he's no more than a TV preacher," said Regas. "He wasn't even from Illinois. I don't understand that at all."

Not over

Both sides acknowledge the divide is far from resolved.

"You'll have to work with what you have, and hope other people representing us watch what's being done," said Shapkauski, who believes Bush is out to make the rich richer. "Bush is in. Don't blame me."

While Democrats still lament Kerry's loss, even Republicans acknowledge the nation remains divided, and a Bush victory did little to close the gap.

"I think the 2008 election will be a real egg fight," said Fetcho. "That might be the turning point."

Divide

