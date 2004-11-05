On the Edge

Just royalty

SEATTLE (AP) -- There's no more homecoming king and queen at the University of Washington, just royals.

The student group that organizes the annual campus festival has decided that gender should not play a role in the honor.

The pair being presented at a pep rally Friday night are Emi Nomura Sumida, 20, of Seattle, and Glorya Cho, 19, of Bainbridge Island, who got the top scores in a scholarship contest.

The two women had not met before they were crowned Monday at a private reception.

"People do get confused when I say 'homecoming royal' and not 'homecoming queen,'" Cho said. "People are still getting the hang of it."