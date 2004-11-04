Joliet taps beer roots

JOLIET -- The stone city, and the city of railroads, was also a beer city in early times.

"A lot of towns had their own breweries," explained beer historian and collector John Bittermann of Joliet's early days.

He recently shared a glimpse into the early era of beer-making in the city, presenting "Fred Sehring: One Man, Three Breweries," at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Bittermann traced the evolution of Fred Sehring from a brewery employee to one of the most powerful brewery owners in Joliet.

Bittermann displayed a portion of his extensive collection, including a newly acquired 1907 Sehring Brewery Company lithograph calendar, believed to be the only one in existence. He enjoys the old advertising pieces because of the quality of the art work and the printing, he said.

Sehring started as an employee of the Braun and Braun Brewery at the southwest corner of Summit and Bridge streets in Joliet in the late 1860s. Soon he gained controlling interest, and acquired a second brewery. Together they were known as the Columbia Brewery.

Later the company incorporated as the Fred Sehring Brewery. Fred died in 1892, but his elder son was elected president of the company.

When the new plant opened at Scott and Clay streets on July 1, 1904, it was a grand affair, Bittermann said. The three-and-a-half story plant opened with bands, food, and a festival to promote sales. Brewers came from Chicago by yacht.

The new plant had the capacity for 50 to 80,000 barrels annually.

In 1922, The Fred Sehring Brewing Co. was sold for $150,000.

Bittermann started collecting cans in the 1970s and his interest in history dates backs to his high school years.

He said that beer didn't carry a tax until the Civil War, when the tax was used to raise money for the war effort.

Beer was often shipped by rail to depots where it would be bottled, he said.

Joliet in the early 1900s received beer by tanker car from Pabst, Anheuser Bush and Schlitz.

Beer-making was popular in early times, he said, because Joliet, Milwaukee and other area towns were settled by "northern Europeans who liked their beer."