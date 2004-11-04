Around the Region

Merger hearing set at Crescent

CRESCENT CITY -- A public hearing on plans to merge Crescent City Elementary and Crescent-Iroquois High School into a unit district will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

The hearing will be at the elementary school gymnasium at 600 South St., Crescent City. The measure would be a referendum issue on the April ballot.

Regional School Superintendent Kay Pangle will hear testimony and view exhibits, said Kirk Hendrick, superintendent of the two districts.

Combining the two districts would be a financial boon, Hendrick said

State incentives include a $100,000 annual increase in state aid. A slight decrease in taxes would even be possible because of bonds being retired, Hendrick said.

If no changes are made, the high school would have to be deactivated, and send children elsewhere to school, he said. That can be done only for five years.

Pangle will rule on whether to forward the petition for holding a referendum to the state. District officials hope a decision will be made by February so the referendum can be put on the April ballot.

Grant Park crash correction

Due to incorrect information furnished by police, the wrong hospitals were listed for three teens hurt in a collision near Grant Park, late Wednesday afternoon.

Skyler Miller, 16, of Momence, was in serious condition at the Olympia Fields hospital, as was David Hale, 18, of Kankakee. Nina Pina, 16, of Momence, was flown to Loyola Medical Center where she remains in serious condition.

Jerry Padgett, 57, of Brook, Ind., the driver of the second vehicle, was treated for minor injuries at St. Mary's Hospital, then released. Ms. Miller was wrongly reported as having been taken to Loyola.

Will Preserve bids projects

JOLIET --The Will County Forest Preserve District is soliciting bids on four projects during November.

The unrelated projects consist of constructing a portion of the Wauponsee Glacial Trail, engineering part of the Rock Run Greenway Trail, fabricating interpretive signs, and demolishing a barn.

The district's operations committee approved advertising for the bids Thursday.

The Wauponsee Glacial Trail work involves putting fine limestone on seven miles of the trail between Manhattan and Symerton. Bids packages will be available from the district on Dec. 3. Bids are scheduled to be opened Dec. 17.

The Rock Run engineering project involves a five-block stretch of the trail in Joliet. Proposal packages will be available Nov. 19, with the deadline for submission scheduled for Dec. 10. The award of contract is scheduled for Jan. 13.

The interpretive signs will be placed at the Sugar Creek Administration Center. Bid packages will be available Nov. 12, with the bid opening scheduled for Dec. 10. A California-based firm that previously won the contract terminated it in June.

The barn demolition project, near Homer Glen, consists of a large barn, chicken coop and shed. Bid packages will be available Nov. 19, with the bid opening scheduled for Dec. 10.

Beecher festival of lights

BEECHER -- Entries are now being taken for Beecher's 8th annual Festival of Lights Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

Participants must submit entries by November 24 and include floats, decorated vehicles, fire trucks and entertainment. Refreshments and fun will end the parade at Firemen's Park.

Applications are available at the Village Hall or Beecher Ace Hardware. Any questions can be directed to the Chamber of Commerce at (708) 946-6803.

Saddle club dance Saturday

PEOTONE -- The Kankakee-Will-Iroquois Saddle Club will host its annual fall dance at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Peotone Atrium at the Will County Fairgrounds.

The band Heartland Express will provide music. The event is open to the public, $5 at the door. Dancing, raffles, saddle awards and a cash bar.

Will Co. Planning open house

JOLIET -- Will County will join 30 countries on four continents on Monday to celebrate World Town Planning Day, a day to recognize how planning helps to build healthy communities.

The Planning office will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the fourth floor at 58 E. Clinton St., in downtown Joliet.

Maps regarding recent land use issues will be on display. Informational pamphlets and copies of the Land Resource Management Plan will be available. Will County Planning staff will be on hand to answer questions about the plan or other planning issues. Refreshments will be served.

For more information and directions, call (815) 727-8340 or visit www.willcountylanduse.com.

Beans fall as grains advance

CHICAGO (AP) -- Grain futures increased in early activity Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybean futures edged lower.

Wheat for December delivery rose 1/2 cent to $3.03 1/2 a bushel; December corn rose 1/2 cent to $1.98; December oats rose 1 cent to $1.41 3/4; January soybeans fell 3/4 cent to $5.05 1/2.

Closing prices at local elevators Thursday: Prairie Creek LLC, Elwood -- corn $1.77 1/2; soybeans $4.99 1/2; Alliance Grain, Campus, (river price) -- corn $1.72 1/2, soybeans $5.01 1/2; J.R. Short Milling in Kankakee -- corn $1.77 1/2; A-Way Inc., Crescent City -- corn $1.68; soybeans $4.95.

Pork futures declined while beef futures were mixed in early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle fell .45 cent to 82.37 cents a pound; January feeder cattle rose .05 cent to $1.0225; December lean hogs fell .70 cent to 73.15 cents; February pork bellies fell .25 cent to $1.0225.