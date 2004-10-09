Locals give LeVasseur Park face lift

Parks normally are happy places where children play and people take leisurely walks.

But this wasn't the case at Kankakee's LeVasseur Park on N. Fifth Avenue, just west of the Kankakee YMCA.

"The vegetation and the overgrowth had got so far out of control that ... women who came down here to walk, and children, were just fearful of their safety," said Kankakee Fifth Ward Alderman Hank Williams. "There were teenagers drinking, there were hobos camped out and it just wasn't safe."

But that is no longer the case.

Fifth ward residents and others came out to the park Saturday to clean it up and try to make it safer. The effort was organized by the 5th Avenue Neighborhood (FAN) Club and the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Williams, city police officer Michael Lindgren and John and Debby Sommer also played a role.

Debby Sommer had a good reason to want the park safer. A friend of her son suffered a concussion when he was attacked at the park about a month ago.

A check of walking trails after the attack found other problems, Sommer claims, including the discovery of two used crack pipes in one day, alcohol use, gang signs and tents. The park is the southern starting point of a walking trail that runs along the Kankakee River and north through Perry Farm and Bourbonnais Township Park District property.

It's hoped that clearing out some of the dead trees and overgrown vegetation will make the park both safer and more attractive, Sommer said.

Jim Mailloux, who lives on Adams Street and helped with the cleanup, agreed that the park had become "scary looking."

"I came down here a couple weeks ago when they were talking about (the cleanup) and I wasn't going to bring my girlfriend out to it because this was all brush, man; you couldn't see anything," Mailloux said.

Williams said he hopes improvements at the park, including removing trees which are not native to the area, and planting prairie grass will help bring waterfowl and other birds back.