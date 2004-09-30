Police Blotter

Worker robbed

A worker at a restaurant on the 500 block of East River Street was robbed at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday by four men, including one carrying a handgun. The victim was approached at the back of the restaurant. After the robbery of an undisclosed amount of money, the men fled in an alley on the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Baby dies at home

A 5-month old boy was found dead at a home on the 1000 block of West 5000S Road in Otto Township shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The 26-year-old mother of Jeremiah Hoover told a Kankakee County sheriff's deputy that she fed the boy at about 3:30 a.m. and placed him in an infant car seat, in which the baby sleeps. She reported Jeremiah was not breathing at 6:35 a.m.

Teen faces alcohol charge

Kenneth Jones, 18, of 250 N. Stadium Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Friday for illegal consumption of alcohol. Police were in the apartment complex when they saw Jones run into an apartment. An officer waited, and Jones then left the building, saw police and ran. He was captured behind a building. Jones told police he had been drinking alcohol all day. He was given an alcohol breath test, which registered a .128, the police report stated.

Man caught with pot

A local man had marijuana in his pockets when Kankakee police stopped to check on a parked car in the 700 block of East Station Street.

Damon C. Armstrong, 21, of Kankakee, was arrested.

A patrol officer saw Armstrong sitting in the passenger side of the car with the door open around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer spoke to Armstrong but smelled the odor of burning marijuana. Police saw bits of marijuana on Armstrong's pants. A search revealed more pot in his pockets, police said.

Bradley nabs local man

Bradley police arrested 24-year-old Jeremy L. Garrison, of 457 N. Center Ave., Bradley, for domestic battery on Wednesday.

Motorists pinched

George Crape, 40; and his passenger, Veronica Ryan, 37, both of Houston, Texas, were arrested by Illinois State Police at 11: 40 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 near Buckley for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen pistol.

Police said Crape was stopped for speeding. He was found to be wanted on a Texas warrant. A small amount of pot and a loaded pistol, which turned out to have been stolen, were found during a search of the car, police said.

Woman hit with phone

Candice Vaughn, 18, of 5932 Rose Circle, St. Anne, was arrested at Kankakee Community College at 12:45 p.m. Thursday after hitting two women. According to the Kankakee Police Department report, one victim was punched and hit several times with a cellular phone.

Senior arrested

William Ellzey, 60, of 1105 E. Maple St., Apt. 3, Kankakee, was arrested for domestic battery Wednesday, according to Kankakee police.

2 cited for DUI

Denise Q. Farrow, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested for DUI at approximately 12:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Hobbie Avenue, Kankakee police said.

Kankakee police arrested Patricia L. Cremer, a 40-year-old Kankakeean, for DUI around 11 p.m. Wednesday on South Wildwood Avenue.