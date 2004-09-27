Hollins gets life despite jury flap

Barring a successful appeal, convicted murderer Javar Hollins will spend the rest of his life locked in prison despite being found guilty by a Kankakee County jury chosen during a flawed selection process.

Circuit Judge Clark Erickson ruled Monday that Hollins' rights were not violated and he denied the Kankakeean's bid for acquittal or a new trial. Hollins, a member of the Vice Lords who is known as "Shorty," will be sentenced to prison Wednesday.

"I still feel the law is on our side. Javar Hollins deserves a new trial -- one where somebody like Pat Johnson doesn't play games with the selection process," defense attorney Jamie Boyd told The Daily Journal.

Jury Commission Clerk Johnson, an African-American woman, has been on paid administrative leave since police investigated the county's jury selection process during her tenure.

Boyd claims Hollins, a young African-American, was denied a fair trial because most minorities available for jury selection in his case were improperly bunched in one panel for questioning, showing they were not randomly selected.

Judge Erickson wrote in an eight-page opinion that Johnson manually changed the status codes for 16 potential jurors, thus creating a sub-panel with a disproportionate number of minorities and assigned them to the Hollins case for questioning. Erickson wrote that Johnson lied to Circuit Judge Kendall Wenzelman "when she stated that she entered the jurors into the computer in the order in which they arrived at the jury assembly area." The judge also wrote that Johnson lied to sheriff's police.

"The defendant presents no evidence that the original jury pool, from which the Hollins sub-pool was drawn, was created in a manner which violated the right of the defendant to an impartial jury," the judge wrote of Hollins.

"The defendant has not demonstrated how he was prejudiced in any way by this shifting of a disproportionate number of minority jurors into his sub-pool," Erickson ruled. "One suspects that the defendant viewed the appearance of a disproportionate number of minority jurors in his sub-pool as an opportunity and not as a burden or obstacle."

Erickson concluded that defendants "must challenge the claimed error at the time it occurs."

Defense attorney Boyd was disappointed by the ruling.

"I think the judge failed to see that our argument was with regard to the random selection process that was violated and not in regard to the final make-up of the jury," Boyd said.

Boyd interprets federal case law as saying a defendant has a right to a randomly selected jury pool under the U.S. Constitution and the defense cannot waive that right by not objecting.

Boyd said he, prosecutors and Judge Erickson knew something was amiss when all members of the first group of potential jurors appearing for questioning in the Hollins case were minorities, but "none of us knew what to do."

Boyd said, "We all saw that something was awry. The judge should have done something when he saw 14 minorities in that box."

An investigation by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police shows that Johnson manually overrode the computer system to steer minority jurors to specific trials between July 2003 and June 2004.

In April 2004, a mixed-race jury convicted Hollins of first-degree murder and other offenses for his role in the shooting deaths of two black men in Kankakee.