Public banned from part of mayor's trial

The general public will be excluded from the courtroom during testimony from a young girl whom Manteno Mayor Bernie Christenson is accused of trying to sexually molest.

At the request of Kankakee County prosecutors, Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott approved a measure to "exclude from the courtroom all persons who do not have a direct interest in the case" while the minor testifies. The media will be allowed in the courtroom during the testimony, according to the judge.

Defense attorney Jamie Boyd objected to the state's request to ban courtroom observers. Boyd noted that Christenson is an elected public servant whom he believes will be found not guilty.

"The state doesn't want the public to see it," Boyd said. "I think the courtroom should be open."

But Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Claudio said prosecutors typically ask to bar the general public during testimony from a juvenile, a move she said is allowed by law. "We do it in almost every case," Claudio stated.

Christenson faces trial this week for allegedly trying to fondle a 14-year-old girl and allegedly soliciting her to perform a sex act. Jury selection started Tuesday, but no jurors were chosen. Jury selection continued today at 1:30 p.m.

A controversy surrounding the jury selection process in Kankakee County, which led to a police investigation, was raised Tuesday in the Christenson case.

"I don't trust the system anymore. I want my client's rights protected," Boyd told the judge.

To ease Boyd's concerns and to guarantee a random jury selection process, the judge obtained individual pieces of paper each including a potential juror's name and shuffled them before calling candidates to the front of the courtroom for questioning.

Jury Commission Clerk Pat Johnson remains on administrative leave. Kankakee County Sheriff's Police say Johnson steered potential jurors who are minorities to specific trials by manipulating the computer system. The police investigation was requested by the judges.