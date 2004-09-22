Police Blotter

Home invader arrested

Kankakee police have arrested a man suspected of trying to rape a 53-year-old woman in her home last week.

Kankakee resident Rasul R. Yates, 27, was arrested Tuesday night for home invasion, residential burglary, battery and criminal trespassing.

Yates allegedly entered an apartment in the 900 block of North Indiana Avenue on Sept. 15 and requested to use the washroom. The woman, who did not know Yates, told the stranger to leave her residence.

Yates reportedly punched the woman, pulled her clothes off and tried to rape her. The intruder fled after neighbors arrived at the victim's home.

Yates is also accused of committing several other recent crimes.

He allegedly asked to use the washroom after arriving at a Kankakee woman's home in the 1100 block of North Chicago Place on Sept. 15. He used the restroom and left the residence, but he returned and tried to sell CDs to the woman. Yates grabbed and shoved her when she refused, but the victim broke free, according to a police report.

Yates also is suspected of burglarizing a Kankakee home in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue. That crime was reported Sunday.

Apartment burglarized

A burglar grabbed $400 worth of electronics equipment from a Kankakee apartment in the 700 block of South Nelson Avenue.

A television and DVD player were stolen. The break-in was reported to police shortly after midnight today.

Cash stolen

Approximately $400 was stolen from an unlocked car parked in the 300 block of Lowe Road in Aroma Township. A checkbook also was taken.

The items were stolen from a purse that was left inside an unlocked vehicle, according to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police. The incident was reported Tuesday morning.

The thief also tried to remove the stereo from the dashboard.

Bradleyan cited for DUI

Charles Clevenger, 33, of 424 S. Fulton Ave., Bradley, was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license late Tuesday in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue, according to Kankakee police.

Bourbonnais makes battery arrest

Bourbonnais police arrested 44-year-old Ricky A. Anderson for domestic battery. Anderson remains incarcerated at the Kankakee County Jail.