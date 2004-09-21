Jury selection begins in Manteno mayor's trial for felony sex charges

and Scott Boehmer

Journal staff writers

Something rare if not unprecedented will occur in a Kankakee County courtroom this week as an area mayor goes on trial for felony sex charges.

Controversial Manteno Mayor Bernie Christenson faces allegations that he tried to sexually molest a 14-year-old girl who was a friend of his niece. Jury selection starts today. Opening statements could be delivered Wednesday.

The former Manteno policeman and first-term mayor faces a penalty of probation or two to five years in prison if convicted. Two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse accuse him of trying to place his hand on the girl's breast and genital area. One count of indecent solicitation of a child accuses Christenson of soliciting the girl to perform a sex act.

Christenson voluntarily surrendered on an arrest warrant in October 2003. Kankakee County prosecutors later submitted the case to a grand jury and obtained a felony indictment.

Christenson, who is free on bond, did not return a telephone call seeking comment for this story. Kankakee County State's Attorney Ed Smith also did not respond.

Christenson's defense attorney vows the mayor is innocent.

"I think if Bernie Christenson was not the mayor of Manteno that this case never would have been charged," defense lawyer Jamie Boyd said.

Boyd claims prosecutors treated the Christenson case "differently from the get-go."

Boyd said, "If it wasn't Bernie Christenson, they would have taken a longer, more scrutinizing look at the evidence."

In April 2001 voters elected Christenson as mayor of the burgeoning municipality by 20 votes.

One village trustee worries that Christenson's trial will negatively reflect on Manteno.

"I'm very concerned for the way it would reflect on the village. I'm very concerned for the mayor," Trustee Irish O'Reilly said. "As with all citizens, he does deserve his opportunity in the courts system and I hope this works out best for everyone involved, especially the people directly involved in it."

O'Reilly added, "It will reflect on the village of Manteno because the media will attach it to being our village president, but the big thing is for the people involved that true justice and everything gets taken care of that way."

Trustee Noel Burke said he knows nothing about the case and commented he'd have to "wait and see" how it reflects on the village.

"I'm just going to let the courts system work and whatever happens, happens," Trustee Dan Rudin stated.

Christenson's mayoral reign has frequently been overshadowed by difficulties in his personal life, including divorce proceedings and financial woes. He was charged with domestic battery this year following a dispute with his girlfriend.

Christenson has rebuffed calls for his resignation from the village board and some citizens.