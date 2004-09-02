Pembroke Township ignores county trash cash

By Jon Krenek

jkrenek@daily-journal.com --815-937-3370

The Kankakee County Board offered $59,335 to Pembroke Township eight months ago to get garbage collection service started again, but township officials have never picked up the money.

The mystery has county officials wondering what to do with the $59,335 from landfill fees that the board approved, but no longer has in its coffers.

Adding to the mystery are the township garbage trucks being spotted around the township and the absence of communication from township officials.

"I've asked about that several times," said board member Larry Gibbs, who represents Pembroke Township. "No one said anything to me."

The County Board approved the funding in January to provide about 600 residents with garbage service. Pembroke Township officials vigorously lobbied for the funding, but never picked up the check, signed the grant agreement, or even communicated with county officials since.

Repeated phone calls from The Journal to township officials were not returned.

"It just blows me away," said James Stauffenberg, chairman of the planning, zoning and agriculture committee. "I can't see us giving $60,000 to an entity who has done nothing about it. Shouldn't they step up to the plate?"

The county tipping fee fund has only a $40,000 balance. Incoming fees are slowing as the Waste Management landfill reaches closer to capacity, according to Kankakee County Planning Director Mike Van Mill.

The full county board would probably have to vote again to rescind the grant, according to Van Mill.

Some county board members are suggesting placing a 30 day deadline on the grant to spur township officials into action. The board will have to consider a final decision next week.

Because so many Pembroke Township residents are without garage pickup, support for granting the money to the township still exists. The situation causes problems with indiscriminate residential dumping, burning which has caused wildfires, and other environmental problems, according to county officials.

"We have to find a solution to the quality of life issues in this part of the county," said county board member Karen Hertzberger. "We need to have this problem improved."

The Pembroke Area Community Development Corporation already provides pickup services for about 300 customers. But the services operates two days a week and will only pick up for customers who pay $15 in advance.

The goal of the township service was to help subsidize the pickups for those who cannot afford to pay, and to eventually require that all residents have garbage services. Township officials said they needed the $59,335 grant to pay employees, administer the service and pay for truck repairs.

"I'm sure the moneys are needed," said Gibbs. "But if they didn't execute their option, they'll have to wait until next time."