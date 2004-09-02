'Cargo corn' opens unique export avenue

ELWOOD -- You see them "piggy backed" on railcars; stacked four-deep atop massive, seagoing freighters and screaming down the interstate behind some hell-bent, Peterbilt semi tractor.

They?re the nondescript ?tin cans? called cargo containers - the "Conestoga wagons" of modern international commerce -- and now they've been drafted to serve area farmers.

That's right.

The same freight boxes that deliver everything from Chinese made toasters to shoes fabricated in Indonesian sweat shops, are now hauling No. 2 yellow corn to end users deep inside Asia and Europe.

Adopted as a way to ensure that freight containers don?t make the costly return journey empty, the scheme holds the potential to significantly boost grain exports, better serve niche market customers and cut grain handling damage.

?This could be big,? says Prairie Creek Elevator Manager Gerry Bertrand.

Bertrand?s elevator is the former Tyler Grain enterprise located a stone?s throw north of Wilmington. It was taken over by Don Shafer of Chebanse Ag and others in the wake of the Tyler closing.

Bertrand, of Irwin, has been loading containers with area corn bound for Asia since April, an enterprise rendered doable by the close proximity of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Logistics Park, located on the old Joliet Arsenal property.

This ?intermodal park? is a transfer point where cranes move containers from trains to trucks and vice versa.

It?s only 7 miles from Bertrand?s elevator; an easy haul.

Bertand says that the elevator at Ritchie, plus Alliance Grain at Campus and Consolidated Grain and Barge at Minooka are other nearby grain dealers feeding the flow of containerized export grain.

Betrand says some fear that this innovative grain export system will disappear with a strengthening dollar.

?I?m not so sure,? he says, noting ?Quality is the selling point.

?The more I got thinking about it, what better way is there to get it over there than in these containers?

?...You never have to handle the grain again, once it?s in that container. The quality is outstanding,? Bertrand says of export corn once heavily criticized by Asian end users dismayed by the shattered kernels caused by multiple handlings.

?If it goes in that container No.1 or No. 2 corn, it comes back out that way,? says Bertrand.

Moreover, the system lends itself to specialty crops.

?There are some calls for non GMO beans and non GMO corn,? Bertrand says of buyer demands for non genetically engineered grain.

In cases where the grain product needs to be segregated to ensure purity, then containerized corn is the way to go, he notes.

?This could build into something pretty good,? says Bertrand, though cautioning that serving niche markets can have drawbacks.

?The trouble with it is...., if you?re going to grow it, you?ve got to have a bin for it,? he says of specialty grains like waxy corn, white corn or other lesser grown varieties.

?And then you?re kind of on a buyers? call to deliver into these things.

?But this is absolutely perfect for our guys here,? adding that the large number of bins at his facility will allow him to take the niche market grain, store it and deliver it to the intermodal yards when required.

And now that the loading system at the intermodal yards is getting geared up, the quantities of grain being bought for containerized export is growing.

?I sold them 850,000 bushel all in one shot,? he says of a recent sale. But that was just part of the million and a half bushels being sought for containerized transfer to Asia.

?I?ve shipped a lot of corn, on a monthly basis,? says Bertrand.

Use of intermodal shipping containers has been on a rapid rise and now accounts for something approaching three quarters of the total international shipping.