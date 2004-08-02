Could you quit smoking, lose weight?

By Robyn Monaghan

It just doesn't seem fair.

You use up all the willpower you have to conquer your cigarette addiction only to be rewarded with a closet full of jeans you can't zip up.

A new drug, rimonabant, may right that discouraging wrong by helping people stop smoking and lose weight at the same time. The promising new pill just passed the testing phase with results that could snuff out a major stumbling block from the process of quitting smoking.

"Weight gain is a big problem for people when they try to stop smoking," Linda Hildebrandt, health educator with the Kankakee County Health Department, said. "A lot of people actually go back to smoking, because they're afraid of it."

The quit-and-lose pill was discovered by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi-Synthelabo, which plans to file for regulatory approval next year and call it Acomplia. In testing, it doubled the odds of quitting among nearly 800 smokers who had tried to quit before and failed. Overweight subjects in one study lost an average of 20 pounds and in another doubled the chances that smokers would quit. People of normal weight stayed the same.

"This may be a major step forward in smoking cessation," said test-designer Robert Anthenelli, director, Substance Dependence Program, Mental Health Care Line of the Cincinnati VA medical Center and an associated professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "Rimonabant represents a potentially promising new treatment option that can help people stop smoking while curbing post cessation weight gain."

Rimonabant is the first of a new class of drugs that restrict the activity of a receptor called CB, working on the same brain circuits that give marijuana smokers the munchies. The CB1 receptor, found in the brain, fat cells and other parts of the body, is linked with food consumption and tobacco addiction. Rimonabant, scientists think, blocks the brain signals that cause these cravings.

Cigarette smokers put on an average of about five pounds in the first two to four weeks after quitting and then the gaining usually tops, Hildebrandt said. A lucky few don't gain anything at all. Others, who substitute eating for smoking, gain much more.

"Some people go into something of a metabolic freefall for awhile," she said. "But it's worth it -- you shouldn't give up. You'd have to gain a whole bunch of weight to do as much damage to your body as smoking does."

Meanwhile, what about all those too-tight T-shirts?

Until Acomplia comes on the market, the key to beating the post-quit scale scare is to closely consider what to use as a substitute for smoking, Hildebrandt said.

"People substitute one behavior for another," she said.

"If you substitute cigarettes with sugarless gum or exercise, you probably won't gain weight. If you substitute with a Snickers, you've got a problem."