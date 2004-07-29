Fans take Urlacher injury in stride

By Roy Bernard

Something, or someone, was missing Thursday from Chicago Bears training camp at Olivet Nazarene University.

Urlacher.

Brian Urlacher, the star middle linebacker, pulled his right hamstring during the Bears' first practice Wednesday and left camp for tests. Best forecast is that he'll be back in a week. Worst scenario is that he'll be out for the entire camp.

Ignoring the missing Bear was nearly impossible. Banners at the camp show pictures of Urlacher. His No. 54 jersey is one of the most popular in the NFL. Urlacher jerseys were in abundance, and the crowd of about 3,000 seemed subdued.

Still, the Bears fans, ever the optimists, are confident that Urlacher will be back soon. Even though the biggest of the Bears were missing, those at the training camp still were glad to be there.

Wearing an Urlacher jersey, Tina Thomas of Pontiac heard about Urlacher's injury, but said, "I still came to see (safety) Mike Brown and the "A Train," running back Anthony Thomas.

She also plans to follow the Bears in a few weeks when they play a scrimmage against the St. Louis Rams in Macomb. Thomas is a native of Galesburg.

Urlacher's absence was "disappointing, but there's still enough here to keep things interesting," Thomas said.

Craig Brave of Evansville, Ind., saw Urlacher carted off the field Wednesday.

"I hate to see Urlacher get hurt," he said.

Brave sees the loss as temporary and is hopeful the Bears can notch nine or 10 wins this year. Last year, the Bears were 7-9.

"I'm hoping to see more scoring and better defense," he said. "I think we have a better coach." Former Rams defensive coordinator Lovie Smith was hired to replace Dick Jauron, who was fired.

Brave said he talked to Smith after practice Wednesday, and Smith signed a football for Brave's 13-year-old son Matthew.

Bears quarterback Rex Grossman played for state champion Bloomington South High School in Indiana, and Brave said Grossman was impressive.

"I like him. He's better than what we had last year," Brave said.

He also was impressed with the Bears camp in Bourbonnais.

"This is a nice facility. I hope the Bears sign a long-term contract," Brave said. The Bears are in the last year of a three-year contract with ONU.

Jim Nash of Orland Park returned to the Bears camp for the sixth time since it opened in Bourbonnais in 2002.

"You're glad to hear they're going to put out more effort. I'm hoping to see some hitting," Nash said.

Steve Kieffer of Bourbonnais enjoys having the camp in his hometown and doesn't mind dealing with the increased traffic for a few weeks.

"It's nice to see the players up close and not on TV," he said. Kieffer noted that his brother, a Bears fan who lives in the mecca of the Bears' archrival, Green Bay, Wis., comes to Bourbonnais to see the Bears.