Cissna readies for Old Settlers fest

By Ruth Casper

Journal correspondent

CISSNA PARK -- Cissna Park will celebrate its 116th Old Settlers Reunion beginning Thursday.

The three-day event is hosted by the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.

Jay Jessop Amusements will be the featured midway entertainment presenting carnival attractions on three sides of the downtown village square.

Route 49 is closed in the downtown area from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Traffic will be rerouted through the village.

The American Legion Auxiliary ladies are giving a hand made quilt at the Saturday evening drawing.

The parade will form at the corner of Third and Blaine Streets and proceed east on Blaine Street to Route 49 then south past the park on the east side to Koplin Avenue where it will reverse and return north on Rt. 49.

All veterans are invited to ride on a special float in the parade and should meet at the Legion Home at 11:30 a.m. Parade entries should meet at the corner of Third and Blaine at 11:30 a.m. to line up.

Scheduled highlights include:

Thursday:

7:30 p.m. -- Talent show opens

Friday:

10:30 a.m. -- Truck and tractor pulls begin.

7:30 p.m. -- "Battle Creek Country," will entertain.

9 p.m. -- Cattle Bandits encore

Saturday:

9:30 p.m. -- Cattle Bandits performs.

Noon -- Old Settlers Parade

3 p.m. -- Kiddie Tractor pull, east of the park.

4:30 p.m. -- Legion Auxiliary BBQ pork and beef carnival wrist band afternoon and night, $10

2 p.m. -- the country band Crossfyre performs.

8 p.m. -- Crossfyre performs.