Police Blotter

Manhunt snags

Hoosier escapee

BEAVERVILLE -- A Goodland, Ind., man awaiting trial at Kentland for child molestation scaled the 20-foot wall of the Newton County jail's exercise yard, Friday evening, then escaped into the night. But a tip to Iroquois County sheriff's police that Randle Conley, 38, was hiding out in rural Beaverville's Willow Estates trailer park brought a flood of police to the scene. Conley was collared Saturday hiding in a patch of woods on the Illinois side of the state line.

Iroquois County sheriff's police, Newton County sheriff's police, state police and St. Anne police participated in the search and capture. Newton County Sheriff Myron Sutton said he believed Conley had help escaping. The circumstances of the escape remain under investigation. Conley was being held at Watseka pending extradition to Indiana. Sutton said he now faces the additional felony charge of escape from a penal institution.

Tavern burgled

A tavern in the 400 block of W. Station St., Kankakee, was burglarized overnight Friday/Saturday and cash and cigarettes worth a total of $1,815 were stolen, said Kankakee police. A west window at the bar was broken out to gain entry.

Trailer taken

A box trailer of undetermined value was stolen from a business lot on East Court St., Kankakee, sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday, noted Kankakee Police.

Domestic dispute

Russell G. Pederson, 52, of 8 Jan Dr. in Aroma Park was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police Friday for disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to strike his wife with a large piece of a rocking chair that he had destroyed in a fit of anger.

Mother and son threatened

Brandon Davidson, 25, of 230 S. Elm St., in Buckingham, was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police Friday for disorderly conduct.

Davidson is accused of threatening to do bodily harm to a woman and her seven-year-old son in the front yard of their home.

DUI arrests

Jeffrey A. Roach, 36, of Piper City, was arrested by state police at 12:50 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 45 at 2500N road south of Ashkum, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Michael A. Tegeler, 27, of Effingham, was arrested on southbound I-57 north of Chebanse for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Brad Lee Clifton, 20, of Onarga, was arrested by state police at 12:25 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 24 near Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said Clifton was found parked on the road shoulder slumped over the steering wheel.

Drug arrests

James Arnold, 35, and Vernon Reiley, 30, both from Arkansas, were arrested by state police at 10:47 a.m. Friday on northbound I-57 near Ashkum for possession of a controlled substance. Initially stopped for an equipment violation, police said open alcohol was spotted. A subsequent search yielded Sudaphedrine, an over-the-counter cold remedy also used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Railroad pinched

A Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway train was ticketed by Watseka police Thursday for blocking a crossing longer than allowed by law.