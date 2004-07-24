Momence Glad Fest election Saturday

MOMENCE -- Eight young ladies will be vying for Momence Gladiolus Festival princess and six for queen in this year's contest.

Elections will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Momence Community Center on the city's south side.

Residents living within the Momence School District, Old Wichert School District and St. Anne Township are eligible to vote. Anyone who can write hi or her full name can vote for both princess and queen. Voters may be required to show ID or proof of residency.

Coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 on the high school football field. The festival runs Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Princess candidates are:

Jessica Burbie, daughter of Thomas Burbie and Gigi Janulis. She is 10 years old and will be in the fifth grade at Momence Junior High.

Emily Grierson, daughter of Dean and Robyn Grierson. She is eight years old and will be in the third grade at Je-Neir Elementary.

Lauren Newberry, daughter of Timothy and Cheryl Newberry. She is 10 years old and will be in the fifth grade at Momence Junior High.

Sandra Pena, daughter of Jose Guadalupe and Maria Teresa Pena. She is eight years old and will be in the fourth grade at Je-Neir.

Sydney Ramirez, daughter of Chilo and Julie Ramirez. She is eight years old and will be in the fourth grade at Je-Neir.

Jillian Singleton, daughter of David and Carrie Singleton. She is eight years old and will be in the fourth grade at St. Patrick Academy.

Karissa Velazquez, daughter of Ric and Carry Velazquez. She is 10 years old and will be in the fifth grade at Momence Junior High.

Salena Velazquez, daughter of Sergio and Yvonne Velazquez. She is eight years old and will be in the third grade at Je-Neir.

Queen candidates are:

Lindsay Betourne, daughter of Bill and Jennifer Betourne. She is 16 years old and will be a senior at Momence High School.

Amy Craft, daughter of Patrick and Victoria Craft. She is 15 years old and will be a junior at Momence High School.

Elizabeth Krone, daughter of John and Susan Krone. She is 16 years old and will be a junior at Momence High School.

Alicia Porter, daughter of Sandra Kinney. She is 16 years old and will be a junior at Momence High School.

Andrea Sain, daughter of Kenny and Angie Sain. She is 17 years old and will be a senior at Momence High School.

April Sharkey, daughter of Bob and Dawn Sharkey. She is 17 years old and will be a senior at Grace Baptist Academy.