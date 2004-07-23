Starved Rock legend likely didn't happen

By Stephanie Sievers

UTICA -- The story of Starved Rock is the stuff of legend.

Avenging the death of their war chief, a band of American Indians chases a rival tribe to the top of a sandstone bluff that towers 125 feet over the Illinois River. They hold their ground and the other tribe, with no way of escape, slowly starves to death.

The tale has added an element of intrigue to the natural beauty of Starved Rock State Park at Utica and helps draw nearly two million visitors a year.

There's only one snag: It's unlikely the story is true.

There may be a kernel of truth to the tale, but Mark Walczynski, a local history buff from Tonica who has spent two years poring over historical accounts and records, says he doesn't believe the legend's centerpiece -- a massive starvation on top of the rock -- ever happened.

The conventional story is that in 1769, the Illiniwek tribe, for whom Illinois is named, murdered Pontiac, war chief of the Ottawa. In retribution, the Ottawa, their allies the Potawatomi, and by some accounts, other tribes, attacked the Illini and drove them up the rock, eventually starving them.

The problem is that by 1769, the Illini had already left the Illinois River Valley for good, having relocated to southern Illinois along the Mississippi River, according to Walczynski. In fact, at the time of the supposed "Starved Rock skirmish" the Illini were gone and the Potawatomi hadn't settled in the area yet.

Walczynski says the more likely scenario is that the legend grew out of a battle in 1722 between a band of Illini called the Peoria and the Fox tribe, in which some people were briefly trapped on the rock, but none are believed to have starved. A 1993 book written about the Fox tribe also alludes to this possibility.

It's always hard to prove something didn't happened, but Walczynski's theories are plausible, says Duane Esarey, assistant curator of anthropology at Dickson Mounds State Museum, a branch of the Illinois State Museum.

Early accounts of the legend didn't pop up until more than 100 years after the alleged incident and many historians have come to regard it as a story that likely got garbled and embellished in the retelling, Esarey said.

Larger-than-life legends aren't uncommon in American Indian lore. There's the legend of the Piasa, a huge, man-eating bird that the Illini claimed to have killed near Alton, Illinois.

Toby Miller, site interpreter at Starved Rock, said he considers the park's legend to be just that -- a legend.

"I don't put a lot of credence in it," he said.

Nobody knows for sure what, if anything, happened on the bluff, but the legend has given the park a unique story, he said. And although the park's name is tied to the legend, there's less emphasis on it these days.

Michael Wiant, director of Dickson Mounds, which has done extensive archeological research on the Illinois River Valley and its inhabitants, said there's no historical evidence that a massive starvation ever occurred.

Something may have happened on the rock, but it probably wasn't as catastrophic as the legend implies, he said.

Walczynski isn't the first to doubt the legend of Starved Rock. But the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and former cop, who also has a master's degree in history, comes at it from a new perspective.

"There were allegedly as many as 2,000 people who supposedly died here on the rock or were murdered. Isn't it a good thing to investigate this to see what really did happen for the sake of it?" he asks.

Walczynski, who has spent nearly 20 years patrolling the park, decided to tackle the case much like he would investigate a criminal case.

A police officer looks to eyewitness accounts in a forensic case. Walczynski turned to the historical equivalent; the memoirs, diaries, correspondence and official records of those who recounted the legend. The Internet greatly aided his research, allowing him access to historical archives and all sorts of early written accounts and speeches, including translated reports of the French Jesuit missionaries who wrote of the area in the 1600s and 1700s.

He's accumulated stacks of writings and old books and has tried to cross-examine them by comparing the conflicting accounts of the legend, which vary on everything from which tribes were involved to how many died.

To analyze the supposed crime scene, Walczynski dug through records of archeological digs at Starved Rock and even measured the surface of the rock to determined how many people could actually fit on top.

All that has led Walczynski to believe that even though the legend has endured, there's little archeological or other evidence it really happened.

The work has been painstaking and Walczynski has spent countless hours of his spare time trying to solve the Starved Rock puzzle.

Why do it?

Just for the fun of it, says Walczynski, who has long been fascinated by history in general.

"I don't think anybody's done much on it. There have been bits and pieces. There have been allusions to it. There's been archeological digs and it's been mentioned in countless numbers of books," Walczynski said.

But there hasn't been anything definitive written about the legend in recent years, he said. Walczynski hopes to change that by writing a book himself when he retires.

Walczynski said his research isn't aimed at debunking the Starved Rock legend and says it does nothing to detract from the charm of the park, which continues to be one of Illinois' most popular for hiking, fishing and other recreation.

"There are numerous local legends, the Starved Rock legend being one of them, and they're great, they're necessary, they're wonderful. There's nothing wrong with them, but they are legends," he says.