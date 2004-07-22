Underground utilities show draws thousands of people

Contractors and others looking for the inside scoop on underground utilities work found it at a trade show held at the Illinois Diversatech campus.

On Wednesday and Thursday, hundreds of contractors, representatives of municipalities and others attended the trade show Underground Focus Live! to learn about things like new equipment and safety information.

What makes the show unique is that the equipment is being shown in operation and not just on display in a convention center, said Jeff Bistodeau, the president of Premier Events, the producer of the show.

"What our niche is, what makes us different from any other show, is there's nowhere else you can go and actually see the equipment in operation," Bistodeau said. "We're digging trenches, we're boring tunnels, we're doing a lot of things you can't see anywhere else."

Bistodeau estimated the show was attended by about 2,000 to 2,500 people. The show was geared toward the utilities industry and people who work in design, installation, maintenance and protection of underground infrastructure, primarily utilities.

About 130 exhibitors were showing off their wares, promoting everything from heavy excavators and vacuum excavation equipment to traffic devices such as signs.

Two companies used the show to premiere new equipment. Guardian Pro Star had a new guidance system based on the global positioning system (GPS) and Barbco, Inc. debuted a boring machine.

Barbco decided to debut its new machine -- which sells for $58,000 after all discounts -- at Underground Focus Live! after hearing positive things about the inaugural show, which was last year, said David Barbera, vice president of sales for the company.

"The fact that we can run the equipment here and a lot of shows we show we (can't) gives people -- whether it be the end user or a municipality -- an opportunity to come out and see what all is here to be learned about this industry and figure out ways for them to plan how they want their city infrastructure," Barbera said.

The show was also used by the Underground Contractors Association of Illinois and Construction Safety Council to help provide an education about how to safely use equipment.

David Benjamin, the executive director of the Underground Contractors Association of Illinois, explained that the Construction Safety council teamed up with exhibitors to provide information to people attending the show. Exhibitors, he said, benefit because they get a subtle sales pitch.

"It's kind of like the best kind of training and best type of sales that you could do," Benjamin said.