Iroquois livestock sales set record

CRESCENT CITY -- It was a record setting year for the Iroquois County livestock sale.

Not only did bidders offer up a record $4.30 per pound for Mitchell Widholm's 1,360 pound Grand Champion 4-H Steer, they also set a record by paying Whitney Gray $3 per pound for her 1,295 pound Reserve Champion.

But both of these record's were eclipsed by the all time beef show record set by the sale of Mark Schuldt's Simmental steer.

In all the sale tallied $121,000, besting last year's total of nearly $95,000 and even the $106,000 paid in 2000 which had stood as the record high of the last decade.

According to Sale Superintendent Ira Claire of Watseka, part of that total was due to spirited bidding for a barrow donated by final year 4-H'er Justin Schroeder of Milford. Proceeds from Justin's barrow went to establish a memorial fund for the late Melissa Brassard, killed in a traffic accident last fall. Justin's barrow was sold eight times and fetched $8,500 for the fund.

Bidders for Mitchell Widholm's Grand Champion steer included Jim and Jeff Butler, Rosenboom Realty of Clifton, Herscher Grain, Alliance Grain of Charlotte and Rabideau Grain and Lumber of Clifton.

Bidders supporting Whitney Gray's reserve champion included Valley View Industries, Insurance Providers Group, First National Bank of Gilman, Weber Fertilizer, Country Company's Cheryl Rabe, General Meterials Corp, Crop Production Onarga, Craig's Concrete, Freeman Trucking, Inc., Central Bank and Gilman Fertilizer.

Caleb Schroeder's 255 pound Grand Champion barrow brought $5.25 per pound from Deckers Livestock, Dennis Wilber, Milford Mini Storage, Mowrey Auction, Milford Building and Loan, Triple K Feeds, Cissna park Dairy Queen, Citizens State Bank of Milford, Family Restaurant, Milford Auto Parts, Hang Out, Milford, Glover Farms, O'Malley Ins. & Real Estate, Wayne Janssen Swartz Equipment.

J.D. Brassard of Milford sold his 247 pound reserve champion barrow for $2.25 per pound to Porcine Partners, Show Rite Feeds, Dennis Wilber, Triple K Feeds, Keith Knauth, S.R. Mohler Contracting; Adsit Farms, Stockland Grain and Dan and Diane Anderson.

Nichole Hensler of Chebanse sold her champion 4-H wether lamb for $800 to a group of bidders including Wilking Trucking; Hogan Walker John Deere of Watseka; Gary Dietrich Pioneer Seed of St. Anne; LeBeau Bros. Truck Sales; Chebanse Ag; Mycogen Seeds; Marcotte Farms; KC Communication; and Stoller Implement.

The reserve wether shown by Brad Adams of Chebanse, was sold for $450 to Chebanse Ag. John Lillianthal of pioneer Seed; Federated Bank of Chebanse; Meier Oil Service; 1st Farm Credit Services.

Sara Conley, of the Sheldon Square Shooters 4-H Club, sold her champion 4-H meat wether goat to Stockland Grain for $250; and Andrew Radtke sold his champion 4-H dairy wether goat for $125 to County Treasurer Dave Perzee and Coroner Bill Cheatum.

Kymber Nakaerts of Ashkum sold her champion meat pen of rabbits to Rosenboom Realty for $300.

And Katie Wyss of Chebanse, sold her Grand Champion pen of poultry to Meier Oil for $400.

According to Claire, livestock numbers pretty well matched those noted at last year's fair.

Perzee noted that attendance was up slightly from last year with 76,241 crossing the turnstile compared to 75,468 last year and 74,109 in 2002.