Catfish Days nears at Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington is getting ready for its big summer party, Catfish Days, which kick off Thursday.

The four-day festival begins at 6 p.m. Thursday which is teen night at Island Park.

On Saturday Catfish Days royality were named during the annual pageant. Taylor Mathus will reign over this year's festival. She is the daughter of Brian and Sheryl Mathus. Princesses will be Alexis Walinski, the daughter of Jayson and Eileen Walinski, and Victoria Mills, daughter of Tedd and Tina Mills.

Several hundred people filled the Mar Theature to watch 15 young ladies vie for the coveted title. This year's contest was dedicated to Riley Fox Fox who was named honorary queen.

All of the girls will ride in the Catfish Day's parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Weekend festival highlights will include the carnival, mud volleyball, Woody's Bike Parade and a talent show Saturday and the Catfish Days parade Sunday.

Most events are at North Island Park. Here's the schedule:

Thursday

6-10 p.m. -- Carnival

6-8 p.m. -- Live DJ

7 p.m. -- Wilmington H.S. Spirit Line

8 p.m. -- Teen Karaoke

Friday

6 p.m. -- Carnival, food vendors and beer garden opens

6 p.m. -- Beer Garden opens

8 p.m. -- Live Entertainment

Saturday

10-5 -- Flea Market/Craft Show, downtown

10:30 a.m. -- Woodys Bike and Pet Parade, parade route is Jackson St. to Main to Baltimore to North Island

Noon -- Water Fights, Downtown

1 p.m. -- Reptile Show

2 p.m. -- dance performance

3 p.m. -- Catfish Days Talent Show

8 p.m. -- Live Entertainment

9:30 p.m. -- Outdoor Laser Light Show

Sunday

8 a.m. -- Catfish Days 5K Run

Noon -- Carnival, vendors open

1 p.m. -- Catfish Days Parade

2 p.m. -- Beer Garden opens

2-6 p.m. -- Live Entertainment

4 p.m. -- Catfish cook-off