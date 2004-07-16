Free tractor, truck pulls at grandstand

CRESCENT CITY -- Admission to the grandstand all day today is free at the Iroquois County Fair.

That includes the tractor pull at noon, and tractor and semi pull at 7.

Admission to the fairgrounds, located 2 miles north of Crescent City on Illinois 49, is $5 for ages six and up.

There's also an arm band special 1-5 p.m. at the midway for $15.

Parking is free.

Today

Noon-4 p.m. -- Chef's Contest by Ford-Iroquois Pork Producers

Noon -- Tractor pull - grandstand

1-5 p.m. -- Arm band special, $15

2 p.m. -- Open class style show - 4-H center

2, 5 and 7 p.m. -- Kachunga and the Alligator Show

4 p.m. -- Costume sheep lead - showbarn

5 p.m. -- Master showman contest -- west of horse barn

7 p.m. -- ITPA tractor and semi pull - grandstand

7-10 p.m. -- Teen dance at the 4-H center, sponsored by the sheriff's department

Monday

8 a.m. -- Section 10 FFA Vo-Ag Fair - all dept. except poultry

1:15 p.m. -- Sale barn - announcements, awards and introductions

1:30 p.m. -- 4-H and FFA livestock sale