Health dept. distributes 42 food service awards

The Kankakee County Health Department has announced the recipients of its 2004 Food Service Awards. The awards were presented at the health department's board meeting held Thursday.

Requirements for receiving the award include a record of consistently high scores, compliance with the Food Sanitation Ordinance and Food Service Sanitation Code and a high standard of cooperation with the health department's inspection staff.

Forty-two facilities received the award for the 2003 inspection cycle. To date, 336 awards have been presented.

The facilities who received the most recent awards are as follows: All Natural Superstore, America's Bistro, Annie's Eggrolls, Aventis Behring, Barnes & Noble, Basket Beginnings, Ben's Grocery, Bonfield Elementary School, Boz #25/Hobbie, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Casey's #1372/Herscher, Casey's #2217/St. Anne, Casey's #2231/Grant Park, Cheezer's Pizza, Coyote Canyon, Dairy Queen/Maple, Good Shepherd Manor, Holiday Inn Express, Homestead, Hostess Wonder Bread, Johnson Greenhouse, Kmart Deli, Mancino's Pizza/Kennedy, McDonald's/Court, Nancy's Pizzeria, Noel Levasseur School, Papa's Pizza to Go, Paramount Theatre, Parkway Inn, PJ's Ice & Coffee, Poppy's, Poor Boy's, Reddick Elementary School, Riverside Healthcare, Soul Da Soul, Station Street Pub/St. Anne, Taco Bell/Kinzie, Taco Bell/Main, Target Food Service, Three Points (Phillips 66), Toys 'R' Us and Traxx Sports Bar.

The health department is offering a food safety training class for employees of licensed facilities in the county. The class is approximately three hours long and educates employees about food safety, types of violations and how an inspection is conducted. The class is open to all food service and retail service employees and is offered free of charge.

The class is offered on a monthly basis rotating between the hours of 9 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. to accommodate diverse schedules. For more information, call 815-937-7860.