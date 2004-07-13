Accused child killer, others indicted

WATSEKA -- A Thawville man arrested late last month for battering his infant daughter, was indicted Thursday by an Iroquois County Grand Jury on six counts of first degree murder.

Jason Adkins, 25, was jailed at Watseka, shortly after Iroquois County sheriff's police were notified of suspicious injuries to the child following her arrival at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

The 3-month-old was transferred to Carle Hospital at Urbana where she later died.

The grand jury also indicted 17 others, including Robert Simmons, 36, of Chicago, who was indicted for felony driving despite revocation of driving privileges.

Joshua Witty, 21, of Watseka, was indicted for tampering with anhydrous ammonia equipment. Anhydrous is a precursor material used in the making of the drug methamphetamine. He'd been arrested on the charge June 15 by Iroquois County sheriff's police.

Richard D. Wright, 37, of Milford, was indicted for indecent solicitation of a child. He'd been arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's police June 17.

Jason W. McCain, 33, of Watseka, was indicted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse relating to incidents which occurred both in 2003 and 2004. He'd been arrested June 25 by Watseka police.

Mike Foster, 20, of Danforth, was indicted for forgery relating to his alleged alteration of a doctor's prescription. He'd been arrested June 4 by Gilman police.

Dale R. Durflinger, Jr., 31, of Watseka, was indicted for forgery after allegedly forging checks and attempting to cash them. He was arrested by Watseka police. The incident happened in June.

Roscoe Durflinger, 42, of Watseka, was indicted for forgery for allegedly forging and attempting to cash checks. He'd been arrested by Watseka police.

Suzett Collins, also known as Suzett Fassoth, 28, of Sheldon, was indicted for burglary and the forging and attempting passing of checks stolen from a business. She'd been arrested by Watseka police June 24.

Nevada Anello, 27, of Watseka, was indicted on burglary and the forging and attempting passing of checks stolen from a Watseka business. He'd been arrested by Watseka police.

Alexander Burns, 43, of Park Forest, was indicted for obstructing justice for allegedly giving police false information relating to two wanted persons. He was arrested by Watseka police June 24.

John Sears, 62, of Watseka, was indicted for felony driving despite revocation of driving privileges. He'd been arrested by Watseka police July 8.

Phillip C. Eads, 18; Andrew Maple, 20; Joel Thomas, 17; and Cody West, 21, all of Watseka, were indicted for arson in connection with a fire at a local recycling center plus vandalism to a dozen vehicles at a local auto dealership. The four had been arrested by Watseka police.

Otto C. Daniels, 33, of Thawville, was indicted for felony driving despite revocation of driving privileges. He'd been arrested by Watseka police.