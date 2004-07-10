Today final day of Fishing Derby

Three more tags have been taken as the Kankakee River Valley Fishing Derby moves into its final hours.

Dennis Cooper of Kankakee nabbed "Sam's Choice," late Saturday while fishing near Aroma Park. The 9-inch smallmouth bass is worth $500 in merchandise from Wal-mart.

Walt Dunsworth of Kankakee caught a 1 pound, 5 ounce smallie late Saturday afternoon that earns him $500 cash from the Kankakee River Valley Park District.

Friday night Clair Turney of Kankakee reeled in an 8 ounce crappie at Bird Park Quarry worth $100 cash from A.N. Webber Trucking. "Becky Doo" is the fourth Webber fish caught this year. Each year Webber sponsors 13 tagged fish in the derby.

Turney has also won $100 cash on a 14 ounce rockbass he caught in Monday's Dollar Days contest.

Eight of the last 11 tags have been cash prize fish. Tags have so far netted anglers a total of $3,500 in cash and merchandise.

Mark Duby of Papineau jumped to the top of the Big Board's Roughfish class Saturday with a 22 pound, 1 ounce buffalo. His fish is less than 2 pounds under the derby record of 24 pounds, 4 ounce set in 1991 by Robbie Quinn of Piper City.

Only five ounces separate the three leaders in the largemouth bass contest.

Dave Josephson of Momence won $100 cash in Friday's walleye day contest with a 4 pound, 3 ounce fish. The prize is sponsored by LaMore Electric.

Derby action ends at 6 p.m. tonight. Prizes will be awarded at 6 p.m. Monday at the Moose Lodge in Bradley.

The latest derby updates are posted on the Internet at www.daily-journal.com/outdoors or at www.kankakeefishingderby.--com.

Use these tips to find tagged fish today:

