Housing boom seen

A housing boom could bring between 7,000 and 8,000 new homes to Kankakee County within the next year.

Areas surrounding Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno will hit the boom next year, and buildouts will continue for the next ten years. The growth is more than local leaders can remember. Indvidually, each town has been aware of its own growth. Now officials recently put the numbers together

"It will be well beyond what we have seen in the last 30 to 40 years," said Kankakee County Planning Director Mike Van Mill. "There is a lot of interest from the large building companies to mass produce housing. This is something we have not seen before."

Large subdivisions with up to 1,000 homes each are being negotiated in Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno which will dwarf recently approved 380, 289 and 270 home subdivisions already slated for construction. The housing boom total of 7,000 to 8,000 new homes is the best estimate local officials can provide because some of those plans still remain concepts.

"They are either in approval right now, or concepts that have been floated," said Manteno Village Administrator Paul Nicholson. "The number may have been a general number that was developed."

The pace of development is surprising local officials as much as the number of new homes.

"In my 19 years on the board, I have never seen the type of development we've had in the last six to eight months," said Bourbonnais Mayor Robert Latham. "By this time next year, the village will have 3,500 new buildable lots."

The low cost of housing, the location one hour south of Chicago, and amenities such as the Chicago Bears and Kankakee River State Park are helping draw more suburbanites to the area, according to Latham.

"I really believe we've been a best kept secret down here," said Latham. "I think people are catching on."

The boom is not being universally welcomed.

A proposed 1,058-home subdivision in Bradley received a cool response from village officials last month. The required expansions of police, fire, street and sewer services would strain the municipality. The St. George School District is especially concerned because of the prospect of hundreds of new students.

"I've always stated, and I still believe this, that the village of Bradley is not actively seeking subdivisions and homes," said Bradley Major Jerry Balthazor. "It's just a fact that there's an inquiry every week by developers to build in the village of Bradley, and I can't ignore that."

The boom has Kankakee County officials talking about possible ordinance revisions for building standards, and impact fees on new developments to help school districts deal with a flood of new students. Van Mill said creating county-wide standards all municipalities can agree on is the only way efforts to control growth will succeed.

"It will set a very important tone for the future," said Van Mill. "If we don't take the opportunity now, we will lose it permanently."