5-year-old boy drowns in pool

WILMINGTON -- It was a holiday weekend tragedy; the kind of event every family with small children dreads.

Five-year-old Jacob Lamb, son of Kendall Lamb of Buckingham, drowned in a backyard swimming pool during a family celebration Sunday.

The accident happened at the Wilmington home of the child's grandmother.

Will County Sheriff's Police said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m.

Police said Lamb found his son lying at the bottom of the pool.

Wilmington fire/rescue personnel were called to the scene but attempts to resuscitate the boy proved fruitless.

He was taken to Riverside Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said an autopsy confirmed accidental drowning as the cause. Funeral arrangements are pending.