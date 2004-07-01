Summerfest brings smiles at Braidwood

BRAIDWOOD -- Braidwood's Summerfest continues through Sunday at City Park, Center and First streets, one block north of Route 113 at Center.

Tonight features family night at the carnival and country music by Steve Russell and Friends on stage. Food vendors, a beer garden, the Lions pop stand and a climbing wall will open the fun at 4 p.m. today. Summerfest Chairman Mayor Wayne Saltzman will offer his welcome at 7 p.m. and bingo will open at the Pavilion.

Major Summerfest highlights include a reunion of the popular 50s and 60s band, The Silhouettes at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday brings the Summerfest Parade at 1 p.m. and a fireworks finale that evening.

Friday

4 p.m. -- food booths, climbing wall and beer garden open.

4:30 p.m. -- Entertainer Marvina Bowker, main stage.

6 p.m. -- carnival opens.

7 p.m. -- Boots 'N Motion, line dance demonstration.

8 p.m. -- Otis and The Jailbirds.

Saturday

9 a.m. Car show, flea market and crafts show

10 a.m. -- Annual baby contest.

Noon -- Beer garden, pop wagon, food vendors and climbing wall opens.

1 p.m. -- Jesse White Tumblers, main stage. Carnival opens. Bingo.

2-4 p.m. -- Pockets the Clown.

2 p.m. -- Garfield Goose and Friends.

2:30 p.m. -- Those Funny Little People.

3 p.m. -- pie eating contest.

4 p.m. The Magic and Illusion / Chuckles the Clown.

8:30 -- The '50's and '60's music of The Silhouettes Reunion.

Sunday

9 a.m. -- flea market, arts and crafts sale and community worship services.

Noon -- All food booths, beer garden and pop stand opens.

1 p.m. -- Summerfest parade from Main and Mitchell to the city park.

2 p.m. -- carnival opens / Cold Blooded Creatures / Patches the Clown / Bingo, climbing wall opens.

10:15 p.m. -- Fireworks finale at Exelon-Braidwood Generating Station.