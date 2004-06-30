Simpler dress code equals more instruction?

By Roy Bernard

Seeking to increase instruction time, Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board President Mark Regel is suggesting that a simpler student dress code be established.

Regel contends that teachers are wasting time addressing dress code issues, which takes time away from teaching.

School board members attending last week's board meeting were concerned about the loss of instruction time, but some were cool to the idea of establishing a stricter code.

Regel proposed that students be required to wear shirts and blouses with sleeves, with tails that go to the waist. Pants should be from the waist to the feet. Most of the dress code issues are occurring at the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, and he suggested that the school's Student Council be asked to provide input on what should be deemed as appropriate dress.

Board member Jay Grimes said that banning shorts in schools could be a problem, as would requiring girls to come to school only in skirts that go below the knees.

Grimes noted that his daughter was asked by a teacher to raise her arms, then touch her toes in order to see if any skin was showing on her back.

"I don't think that's the child's fault," he said. "It's hard to measure the line. We also have to pick our fights. We have to be reasonable."

Board Secretary Tim Butterfield agreed with Grimes.

"If you breed resentment from the students, that's not going to accomplish anything."

Siding with Grimes and Butterfield, board member Thomas McClure said the dress code problem is involving a small number of students.

"It seems like our cure would be more serious than our disease," McClure said.

Regel said a simpler dress code would resolve issues of parents' believing their children were being singled out for disciplinary measures.

He concluded by saying he wants to see some kind of solution to reduce instruction time being spent on dress code issues.