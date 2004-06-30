IPCB targets United Disposal

By Jon Krenek

jkrenek@daily-journal.com --815-937-3370

Children riding bicycles on Liberty Street in Bradley share the road with garbage trucks.

The trucks have driven to United Disposal of Bradley's transfer station in the neighborhood since 1994. The neighbors never had a chance to voice an opinion in 10 years, even when the trucks allegedly started carrying more garbage from other communities.

"All the sudden, one day, there was a waste station being built in there," said Barbara Wheeler, a 31-year resident of the neighborhood. "We are a residential neighborhood. We should have had a chance to object."

The Illinois Pollution Control Board is giving the neighborhood a chance. A unanimous IPCB ruling earlier this month is requiring the company to hold siting hearings before United Disposal can accept waste from outside of Bradley.

United Disposal of Bradley President Mike Watson -- a candidate for Kankakee County Board in District 11 in Otto Township -- said he plans to appeal rather than hold siting hearings.

"I prefer this way. To me, it's a constitutional issue," said Watson. "It might happen that way (siting hearings), but for now we're going to let this run its course."

Watson said the ruling will not disrupt service for United Disposal's customers outside of Bradley.

The fracas started last January when the Kankakee County Health Department issued the transfer station a violation for accepting outside waste without a permit. To correct the problem, United Disposal applied for a new permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency with the support of the Bradley Village Board, the Kankakee County Economic Development Council, Kankakee Mayor Donald Green, and Illinois State Rep. Lisa Dugan (D-Bradley).

IEPA denied the permit.

"We denied it because they did not have siting hearings," said Joyce Munie, IEPA Permits Manager. "It is a fatal flaw."

IPCB backed the decision with a decisive summary judgment against constitutional arguments United Disposal made that siting hearings were not needed. Former State Rep. Phil Novak -- a Bradley resident who now serves as IPCB chairman -- abstained from the vote "because of his long standing relationship with the Watson family," according to IPCB spokesperson Connie Newman.

Wheeler said local leaders -- especially the Bradley Village Board -- made erroneous decisions backing the transfer station.

"I don't think they were very well informed," said Wheeler. "We as the citizens didn't have any input into their decision.

United Disposal's current permit was issued before state laws required siting hearings, but the permit restricts the company from accepting waste outside of Bradley. To change the permit -- and expand the boundary -- state laws today require siting hearings, according to Munie. Munie said a new permit would allow the transfer station to accept waste from "anywhere."

Local leaders and even a few Bradley residents who wrote IPCB already support the concept of accepting outside waste.

"I grew up in the neighborhood," said Watson. "I am a local person, and my neighbors are pretty cooperative with me."

Bradley Mayor Jerry Balthazor did not return phone calls seeking comment. A letter Balthazor authored May 7, 2004 outlined the reason the village board voted unanimously in 2003 to support the transfer station.

"This facility is an important asset not only important to Bradley, but to all the other communities they serve in our area," wrote Balthazor. "This is also a way to manage the generated solid waste which impacts the landfills and possible truck traffic through all the local areas."

If a siting hearing is eventually pursued, residents will raise concerns about noise, odors, pooling water and especially children on bicycles.

"They will be in for a fight," said Wheeler. "I will rally around with my neighbors."