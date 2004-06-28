Shaw Local

Kankakee County

Baby photo contest winners

By Daily Journal

The following are the winners of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival's Baby Photo Contest. Names and spellings of names were provided by Friendship Festival officials.

Girls

0-3 months: 1. Kyrona Wright, daughter of Melanie McDonald and Keith Wright, Kankakee; 2. Jayden Marie Ray, daughter of Linnea Edman and Ricky Ray, Bourbonnais.

4-7 months: 1. Haley Horwath, daughter of David and Stefanie Horwath, Bradley; 2. Laresa Wicker, daughter of Brian and Vicki Wicker, Bradley; 3. Emma Parkinson, daughter of Jaime Parkinson, Rantoul.

8-11 months: 1. Emily Carroll, daughter of Nicole Carroll, Bourbonnais; 2. Delanie Garrett, daughter of Steve and Michelle Garrett, Kankakee; 3. Sidney Alexis Boggess, daughter of Mike and Kathy Boggess, Bourbonnais.

12-15 months: 1. Lanie Develder, daughter of James and Crystal Develder, Bourbonnais; 2. Elara Rickenberg, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Rickenberg, Bourbonnais; 3. JaLynn Salgado, daughter of Coraly Garay, Bourbonnais.

16-20 months: 1. Marisa Garza, daughter of Joshua and Mary Beth Garza, Manteno.

21-24 months: 1. Kaitlyn Dunn, daughter of Patrick and Marissa Dunn, Bourbonnais; 2. Makayla Stump, daughter of Emily and Nickolas Stump, Bourbonnais; 3. Adrianna Corona, daughter of Cisco and Gina Corona.

2-3 years: 1. Katelyn Ann Grace Burton, daughter of Danny and Crystal Burton; 2. Natalie Skye Markes, daughter of Sandy Markes, Bourbonnais; 3. Kiyah Gonzalez, daughter of Jesus and Jennie Gonzalez, Bradley.

Boys

0-3 months: 1. Anthony Jones, son of Melanee Koehn and Tramell Jones, Kankakee; 2. Hunter Galloway, son of Dave and Angela Galloway, Bradley.

4-7 months: 1., Tristin Van Hoveln, son of JoAnna Van Hoveln, Momence.

8-11 months: 1. Cameron Abbott, son of Chris and Michele Abbott, Bourbonnais; 2. Brendan Aldridge, son of Jennifer Aldridge, Bradley; 3. Ayden Lowe, son of Jennifer and Dirk Lowe, Bradley.

12-15 months: 1. Anthony Jordan Flores, son of Karen and Ed Flores, Bourbonnais; 2. Colin Diercks, son of Jennifer and Roger Diercks, Bourbonnais; 3. Damian Ryan Franklin, son of Ryan Franklin and Annette Baker, Kankakee.

16-20 months: 1. Haiden Allers, son of Josh and Nicole Allers, Kankakee; 2. Jayden Calloway, son of Liz and Marty Calloway, Bourbonnais; 3. Jacob Brzeszkiewicz, son of Paul and Ann Marie Brzeszkiewicz, Bourbonnais.

21-24 months: 1. Kobe Sands, son of Connie and Mark Sands; 2. Blake Minor, son of Brad and Nicole Minor, Bourbonnais.

2-3 years: 1. Elijah Rickenberg, son of Eric and Jennifer Rickenberg, Bourbonnais; 2. Hunter Solis, son of Kellie and Tony Solis, Monee; 3. Tanner Shear, son of Brandon and Jami Shear, Bourbonnais.