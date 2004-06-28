Baby photo contest winners

The following are the winners of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival's Baby Photo Contest. Names and spellings of names were provided by Friendship Festival officials.

Girls

0-3 months: 1. Kyrona Wright, daughter of Melanie McDonald and Keith Wright, Kankakee; 2. Jayden Marie Ray, daughter of Linnea Edman and Ricky Ray, Bourbonnais.

4-7 months: 1. Haley Horwath, daughter of David and Stefanie Horwath, Bradley; 2. Laresa Wicker, daughter of Brian and Vicki Wicker, Bradley; 3. Emma Parkinson, daughter of Jaime Parkinson, Rantoul.

8-11 months: 1. Emily Carroll, daughter of Nicole Carroll, Bourbonnais; 2. Delanie Garrett, daughter of Steve and Michelle Garrett, Kankakee; 3. Sidney Alexis Boggess, daughter of Mike and Kathy Boggess, Bourbonnais.

12-15 months: 1. Lanie Develder, daughter of James and Crystal Develder, Bourbonnais; 2. Elara Rickenberg, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Rickenberg, Bourbonnais; 3. JaLynn Salgado, daughter of Coraly Garay, Bourbonnais.

16-20 months: 1. Marisa Garza, daughter of Joshua and Mary Beth Garza, Manteno.

21-24 months: 1. Kaitlyn Dunn, daughter of Patrick and Marissa Dunn, Bourbonnais; 2. Makayla Stump, daughter of Emily and Nickolas Stump, Bourbonnais; 3. Adrianna Corona, daughter of Cisco and Gina Corona.

2-3 years: 1. Katelyn Ann Grace Burton, daughter of Danny and Crystal Burton; 2. Natalie Skye Markes, daughter of Sandy Markes, Bourbonnais; 3. Kiyah Gonzalez, daughter of Jesus and Jennie Gonzalez, Bradley.

Boys

0-3 months: 1. Anthony Jones, son of Melanee Koehn and Tramell Jones, Kankakee; 2. Hunter Galloway, son of Dave and Angela Galloway, Bradley.

4-7 months: 1., Tristin Van Hoveln, son of JoAnna Van Hoveln, Momence.

8-11 months: 1. Cameron Abbott, son of Chris and Michele Abbott, Bourbonnais; 2. Brendan Aldridge, son of Jennifer Aldridge, Bradley; 3. Ayden Lowe, son of Jennifer and Dirk Lowe, Bradley.

12-15 months: 1. Anthony Jordan Flores, son of Karen and Ed Flores, Bourbonnais; 2. Colin Diercks, son of Jennifer and Roger Diercks, Bourbonnais; 3. Damian Ryan Franklin, son of Ryan Franklin and Annette Baker, Kankakee.

16-20 months: 1. Haiden Allers, son of Josh and Nicole Allers, Kankakee; 2. Jayden Calloway, son of Liz and Marty Calloway, Bourbonnais; 3. Jacob Brzeszkiewicz, son of Paul and Ann Marie Brzeszkiewicz, Bourbonnais.

21-24 months: 1. Kobe Sands, son of Connie and Mark Sands; 2. Blake Minor, son of Brad and Nicole Minor, Bourbonnais.

2-3 years: 1. Elijah Rickenberg, son of Eric and Jennifer Rickenberg, Bourbonnais; 2. Hunter Solis, son of Kellie and Tony Solis, Monee; 3. Tanner Shear, son of Brandon and Jami Shear, Bourbonnais.