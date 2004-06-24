Braidwood expects grant for $150,000

By John Hamilton

BRAIDWOOD -- Consultant Dick Benson announced that he has been all but assured that Braidwood will receive a $130,000 community block grant.

The City Council has sought the grant to help pay for a new water tower.

Benson told the council on Tuesday that he believes the city would also receive a matching grant to build a skate board park, "once the state's budget is resolved.''

Mayor Wayne Saltzman appointed local contractor Tony Altiery to the zoning board. Altiery himself is involved with building a housing development on the northwest side of town, abutting Interstate 55.

On Wednesday, after meeting with developer Russ Honrud, the city removed a stop-work order for his Prairie View subdivision because he has agreed to correct problems homeowners brought to the council on Tuesday.

Five residents of the modular home subdivision complained to the council about problems with their homes and lots.

Sherri Valadez broke into to sobs as she complained about workmanship, including that the front yard is below the curb and sidewalk, allowing water to stand in the yard and serve as mosquito breeding grounds. Other residents applauded in support more than once as she talked.

She added the electrical system works so poorly that if she switches off one light switch then other lights actually come on instead of shutting off.

After three years, other homeowners complained that landscaping still hasn't been done, drainage is a problem, and a promised school bus turn-around hasn't been built, requiring children to wait for the bus along busy Illinois 113.

Benson shook his finger toward the gathered public and said that when he was mayor of Peotone "I had a developer who was taking our citizens and I told him to pack his tools and clear out."

Claypool Drainage District Commissioner Noreen Klover told the council the Army Corps of Engineers' study of the drainage district has been delayed because of costs. The study is to consider removing the north side of Braidwood from the Federal Emergency Agency's flood plain designation.

Ms. Klover aid the drainage district's annual revenue amounts to about $75,000 but the Corps study is estimated to cost upwards of $500,000.

She also cautioned that this springs heavier than normal rainfall makes it mandatory all the district's towns try to cooperate with the Claypool in order to keep water draining and flowing through the ditch.

The northern part of the city has been designated a flood plain even though serious flooding in the neighborhood has not been a problem for several years. The flood plain designation does, however, lower property values and forces homeowners to purchase expensive flood insurance before mortgage companies will loan money to purchase real estate on the north side.