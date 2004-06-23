'Lonestar' tonight at Pun'kin Vine

KENTLAND, Ind. -- The popular country group Lonestar, whose songs include "My Front Porch Looking in," and "Walking in Memphis," will be featured at 8 tonight at Newton County's Pun'kin Vine Fair.

Tickets information is available by calling (219) 474-5745, and tickets may be purchased at the fair ticket booth. Prices range from $20 for grandstand seats to $25 for track seating. The concert is held rain or shine.

"Seating is becoming limited," fair organizers said this morning.

The Newton County Fairgrounds is on the Iroquois River north of Kentland-- (or east of the Illinois village of Iroquois). Admission to the fair is free, so is parking.

Highlights from the fair include:

Wednesday

6 p.m. -- Carnival opens

6 p.m. -- Pedal Tractor Pull

7:30 p.m. -- Church Night

8 p.m. -- 4-H Night at the Fair (Fashion Revue, Awards, Celebration of 4-H 100th Birthday) - Norm Ekstrom Swine Arena

Thursday

9 a.m. -- 4-H Horse and Pony Show (Gaming)

10 a.m. -- 4-H Beef Show

10 a.m. -- Rooster Crowing Contest

5 p.m. -- 4-H Council Pork Chop Supper and Community Band

6 p.m. -- Carnival opens

7:30 p.m. -- Latting IPRA Rodeo "Bulls Only"

Friday

2 p.m. -- 4-H Supreme Showmanship

3:30 p.m. -- 4-H Battle of the Barns

5-7 p.m. -- 4-H Chicken Dinner

6 p.m. -- Carnival opens

7:30 p.m. -- HSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull

Saturday

10 a.m. -- 4-H Outstanding Showmanship (Rabbits, Goats, Poultry)

Noon -- Harness Races

4 p.m. -- 4-H Livestock Auction

5 p.m. -- People's choice cook-off

6 p.m. -- Carnival opens

7:30 p.m. -- Demolition Derby

9-10 p.m. -- Release 4-H, Open Class Domestic Arts, Fine Arts and Floral Exhibits