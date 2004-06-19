Winged driver fits races between shots of chemo

By Dennis Yohnka

Journal correspondent

It's hard to imagine a scene more heartbreaking and more heartwarming.

Patrick Haynes, a countertop entrepreneur, a family man and a cancer survivor, was strapped into his winged sprint car for what would be his first feature race at the Kankakee Motor Speedway Friday. The Interstate Racing Association doesn't make many stops nearby so the extended family, employees and friends all turned out for this. But Haynes didn't roll onto the track.

He underwent difficult colon cancer surgery in December and has since endured radiation and chemotherapy -- until last week. He postponed what would have been his final round of chemo so that he would have the strength to race.

Instead his car was pushed back to its trailer. He was only the alternate, and all other drivers made the call.

While everyone else was glued to 100 mph action on the track, his car rolled quietly to a stop. He emerged, but his head was not bowed. He sprinted to the stands in his racing suit, helmet in hand and sat down with his family. There was no disappointment in this picture.

When you beat cancer, the rest of your opponents don't seem so bad. While he would have loved to race in that feature, Haynes still had a big smile for all the fans.

"At least, I know I had the strength and energy to drive in that race, even if I didn't have quite enough motor. I didn't have any trouble getting the doctor's OK to postpone the treatment, but I needed to be just a little better in those two (qualifying) races."

After a scary time-trial when he came close to hitting a light post, Haynes was briefly in a position that would transfer him to the feature field in his heat. But it slipped away. Fortunately, his other big second chance didn't elude him.

"I was stupid," he said. "I postponed seeing a doctor, and when I finally went in for a colonoscopy, they gave me the news. I didn't even leave the hospital: They did the surgery the next day. It was that critical.

"I had the surgery on Dec. 18 and got released on Christmas. That was my present that year: To go home. Since then, I've had the (follow-up care), and I guess I'm lucky: It hasn't really hit me real hard. But when I knew we had this date to race here at home, I had to ask the doctor if I could wait until next week to finish the treatments."

With all the rain and the chemotherapy, Haynes was only able to get to the track four times this year. While Haynes reports that the treatments "never really knocked me down," the five-day routine has sapped a lot of energy.

And he needs a substantial level just to keep his growing business going. He and his wife, Laura, own H & H Custom Woodworking, specializing in countertop fabrication. They supply all the countertops for the Lowe's Home Improvement stores in the area.

Also occupying the Haynes family's spare time: Go-cart racing. Ten-year-old daughter Haley is behind the wheel these days. "It's cute seeing her want to get behind the wheel of that car," Haynes said. "Me, I look at it a little differently now. When I get behind that wheel, I know I'm alive. Your heart starts pumpin'. The adrenaline is flowing. I mean it: You really feel alive."

"After what I've been through, that's a real good feeling."