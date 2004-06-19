Vested interest saves trooper

mlyons@daily-journal.com; 815-937-3377

PIPER CITY -- It began as a routine traffic stop for a blown stop sign at Crescent City Friday evening.

But as Ashkum State Trooper Kurt Quick, 33, approached the white El Camino with Florida plates, the stop turned anything but ordinary.

In the next instant, 37-year-old Michael Geary, of Hobe Sound, Fla., stepped from the truck and leveled a .45 auto on the approaching trooper. Geary's first shot caught Quick high in the chest, a likely lethal shot save for his protective Kevlar vest. A second round hit the trooper in the fleshy heel of a palm.

Despite his wounds, Quick, a former Kankakee County sheriff's deputy and the father of two small daughters, returned fire with his .40-cal. Glock. None of his shots is thought to have hit Geary.

Geary re-entered the El Camino and sped west, toward Gilman on U.S. 24.

Quick radioed officer in distress, a signal which instantly mobilized officers of every area department who were, up to then, patrolling an ordinary Friday evening.

One of those officers was Piper City Police Chief Fred Fanning, who headed east on U.S. 24 to try for an intercept of the fleeing gunman.

Then, just west of the I-57 overpass, Fanning caught sight of the westbound El Camino.

"He was going about 35 and I was going about 45 the other way. As we passed, we both glanced at each other," Fanning recalled Saturday.

Fanning swung his squad car around and began to trail the truck, radioing their position and direction of travel.

Twice the gunman began to pull off onto the shoulder, but Fanning maintained his distance as backup squads sped to the scene.

Fanning noted that a Ford County deputy had deployed tire-puncturing "stop sticks" at the Ford/Livingston County line in case the chase reached that far.

As the slow-speed pursuit exited Iroquois County and entered Ford, Ford County sheriff's police Lt. Curtis Miller joined in. More state troopers were also converging on the caravan.

Suddenly, about a quarter mile east of Piper City, Geary was forced to the road shoulder. As police deployed for an expected gun battle, a single pistol shot was heard inside the El Camino. "Then it rolled forward 20 or 30 feet and just stopped," Fanning said of the gunman's truck.

Waiting briefly, then approaching cautiously, police discovered Geary dead at the wheel of his truck, the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Today, the Quick family is celebrating its good fortune. "I believe they might release him from Carle Hospital sometime today," Larry Quick of Kankakee, said of his nephew Saturday afternoon. Larry, as did others in the trooper's family, rushed to his side at the Urbana hospital.

Capt. Ralph McClellan, commander of District 21 at Ashkum, expressed relief that the incident hadn't claimed his officer. He noted the investigation into why Geary attacked the trooper is ongoing, but citing new federal privacy rules, declined to reveal any details.

Other sources, though, indicate the El Camino may have been stolen and that Geary may have been suicidal.

As a result of the suicide near Piper City, traffic on U.S. 24 detoured until around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.