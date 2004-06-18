Police Blotter

Intruder attacks woman, cop

A local man attacked his former girlfriend and an off-duty police officer after sneaking into a Kankakee home in the 1000 block of South Poplar Avenue early today, police said.

Police were called to the home at approximately 4 a.m.

Wayne Licka, 29, of 1368 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais, was arrested for battery, domestic battery and criminal trespassing.

Licka grabbed the woman and threw her against a wall. Licka then hit the off-duty policeman in the face several times. Licka fled following a short struggle.

The officer received stitches at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. The woman refused medical treatment.

The woman believes Licka jumped the fence and entered via the patio door without anyone's knowledge. She claims Licka has been stalking her.

Workers threatened

Kankakee police arrested a juvenile boy who harassed and threatened to shoot construction workers.

The youth was taken into custody after vowing to shoot the laborers Thursday, but he had been harassing the men for two days as they worked in the 700 and 800 blocks of West Harbor Street.

The boy threatened to use a 2-by-4 board to beat the workers' heads. He called them "honkey." A worker with a hairy chest was repeatedly chided with the word "baboon," according to police.

Driver hurt with pellet gun

A woman received bleeding wounds to her forearms when she was shot with a pellet gun while driving through Kankakee Thursday night.

She was driving in the 200 block of South Chicago Avenue when she heard a popping sound outside the window and then experienced a burning sensation on her forearms. She looked down to see blood dripping from both forearms.

The woman drove herself to Provena St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

Police checked the area where the injury occurred and saw a van that appeared to have been struck by a firearm.

A resident in the area surrendered a pellet gun to officers. Juveniles living there claimed they were not involved in the incident, according to police.

Burglar hits home

A burglar even stole the kitchen sink when clearing out a Kankakee home in the 400 block of South Evergreen Avenue.

The crime was reported to police Thursday, but it happened last month. The home is vacant and the burglary was reported by an out-of-town property maintenance representative.

The other missing items include a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, electric fixtures, an air-conditioner, kitchen cabinets and a countertop.

Grave plates seized

Two men tried to peddle four stolen grave plates at a Kankakee Township business in the 200 block of West South Tec Drive on Thursday.

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police seized the four copper markers after the suspects abandoned them at the business.

The two men arrived in a dilapidated car and asked if the company bought copper. After seeing that the copper was in the form of grave plates, a worker rebuffed the men. They then drove away.