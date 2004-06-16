BTPD activities available

For more information about the following programs or to register, call the Bourbonnais Township Park District at 933-9905.

Family Fun Night -- For all ages. Admission is free for members of the Exploration Station. Fee is $4 per person for non-members.

June 25 -- Dancing at the Station

Terrific Tuesdays and Super Saturdays -- For ages five-12 from 2-2:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 11:15 a.m.-noon on Saturdays at the Exploration Station. Fee is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

June 22 and 26 -- Handprint Bumblebees

June 29 and July 3 -- Flags and Dog Tags

Summer Concert Series -- Free family event at 7 p.m. on the following Tuesdays at the Perry Farm Park Large Gazebo.

June 29 -- Mack's Creek Band (country rock)

July 6 -- British Export (Beatles tribute)

July 13 -- J.P. & the Cats (50's-70's)

July 20 -- R-Gang (Motown/R&B)

July 27 -- 215 West (50's-today)

Aug. 3 -- Kings of Dixieland

Adult Plein Aire Painting Workshop -- For ages 16 and older on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 28-July 5; and on Saturdays, July 3-17 at the Perry Farm House and Park. Fee is $20 for residents and $24 for non-residents.