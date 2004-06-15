Drug offenses top Iroquois indictments

WATSEKA -- Two rural Gilman residents have been indicted for tampering with anhydrous ammonia equipment and illegal transportation of anhydrous.

They are James D. Smalley, 45, and Sharon K. Weakley, 39, who were arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's police May 17.

Theft of anhydrous ammonia, a common corn fertilizer, is a growing problem. It is used to manufacture or "cook" methaphetamine, also known as crystal or crank.

Early Tuesday, another Iroquois County residents, Joshua J. Witty, 21, of Milford, was arrested for tampering with anhydrous equipment.

The same day, Iowa State University announced that researchers have produced an additive that can render anhydrous ineffective in the production of meth, the fastest-growing drug problem across rural America.

Other indictments announced by State's Attorney Jim Devine included:

Dale R. Dewitt, 19, of Papineau, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl;

Cody Kincade, 18 of Watseka, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver;

Michael Parsons, 18, of Watseka, for delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver;

Christopher Walwer, 21, of Watseka, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver;

Christopher Fowler, 18, of Crescent City, for unlawful delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver;

Charles D. Welch, 30, of Donovan, was indicted for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana; and,

Antonio D. Garcia, 21, of Onarga, for aggravated battery.