Arcola-Arthur attractions

Summertime dates in the Arcola-Arthur area include:

June 22 -- Thunder in the Park motorcycle show at Rockome Gardens, Arocola.

June 24-July 18 -- 29th annual Quilt Celebration at Rockome Gardens features 200 quilts in nine categories, quilting seminars and a quilt market. Hours at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

June 25-26 -- Third annual Heart of America Pony Sale at the new Tri-County Auction, east of Arthur. Call (217) 543-4075 for times and directions. Tack sale June 25, ponies June 26.

July 27-28 -- Heart of Summer craft show at Rockome Gardens, Arocola.

Sept. 10-12 -- 34th annual Arcola Broomcorn Festival features a national sweeping contest, broom making demos and crafts.